Busio’s family is here for his national-team debut. His first USMNT start might be next

USA midfielder Gianluca Busio, right, works past Haiti midfielder Derrick Ettiene Jr. during the second half of Sunday’s Gold Cup soccer match in Kansas City, Kan. AP

Dionne Busio was just trying to grab dinner when she first heard the roar of thousands chanting her last name over and over.

She was in attendance for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s 1-0 win against Haiti to open the Concacaf Gold Cup Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park, watching from the venue’s club seats as she eagerly awaited the first sight of her son, Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio, in national team colors.

A partisan crowd in her son’s home club stadium didn’t just request Gianluca, it demanded him. The bellows of “BU-SI-O” began as soon as the USMNT started its pre-match warmups and continued throughout the night. Busio, at 19 the second-youngest American to ever make a Gold Cup roster, was the hottest commodity on the pitch.

Quite the greeting for someone who had zero senior international caps entering Sunday.

“Someone opened the door a little bit and I heard (the chanting),” Dionne Busio said. “And I heard that, and I’m like, ‘OK, what’s going on?’ I walked out a little bit more and I’m looking on the field, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh. They’re cheering.’ He’s just stepped on the field warming up and they’re cheering. This is crazy.”

After waiting impatiently for half the game for their man to take the field as a sub, the Busio-barkers finally got their wish in the 62nd minute, when U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter sent out Busio for his international tournament debut. Every touch he took, regardless of its quality, was met with raucous applause. It seemed he could do no wrong in the eyes of those in attendance, unless he drop-kicked a ball out of the stadium or purposely scored an own-goal. Maybe.

But Busio was objectively a spark off the bench for what up to that point had been a slow-paced, passive performance from the U.S. He finished with 90.3% pass accuracy and looked comfortable maneuvering around Haiti’s press with forward play and possession, something the man he replaced in midfield (Jackson Yueill) wasn’t doing enough of in his start. Busio was also a solid save away from a blockbuster goal in the 76th minute, when he volleyed a loose ball outside the 18-yard box at breakneck pace toward the Haitian net.

When Gianluca’s number was indicated to be coming on by the assistant referee, Dionne pulled out her phone and scrambled to open her camera app in time to capture the moment of her son’s debut. This was no small task, as she was fighting a nervous shake in her hands and getting a barrage of texts related to the moment.

It’d been a dream for Gianluca to represent the U.S. since he was a boy, she said, and there she was, experiencing it with him.

“I could tell by that grin on his face that this is what he’s been waiting for,” she said. “This moment has finally come. So I was excited, I was proud, I was thrilled, I was speechless. ... I think I will remember that for the rest of my life.”

Whether Busio’s performances lead to a midfield start later in the Gold Cup is ultimately Berhalter’s call, but the USMNT’s next game should provide ample opportunity to try it out.

The Americans play their second of three matches in Group B against Martinique at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, also at Children’s Mercy Park and against probably the group’s weakest opponent. Martinique let a shorthanded Canada, playing without Bayern Munich winger/defender Alphonso Davies, ship through four goals in a 4-1 defeat Sunday, including three scored in a 10-minute span in the first half.

Domination of the midfield — smart decisions, accurate distribution and good positioning — can help the U.S. not just win, but put the match out of reach early. Berhalter called his team “rusty” after the Haiti match, but praised Busio’s debut and his composure in the middle of the pitch.

“From my standpoint, it’s great to see his development,” Berhalter said following the Haiti match. “It’s great to see the work that Sporting KC has put in to get him to this place. And when it came to the game, he showed a ton of calm and poise, and from the (point of view of the) coaching staff he did an excellent job in the game.”

Busio’s mother, meanwhile, is in Kansas City for the rest of the week to see Gianluca’s matches Thursday and in Sunday’s group-stage finale against Canada. She sheepishly called herself a “terrible judge of soccer,” saying she refers to her husband, Alessandro, and Gianluca himself for the nitty-gritty breakdown of her son’s outings.

Whenever Gianluca is playing, she said, she thinks he’s perfect. The Kansas City faithful appeared to agree on Sunday.

“I’m too biased to give you an honest assessment of his play,” Dionne Busio said, laughing. “After all my years of being a soccer mom, I still don’t understand all the calls. ... I think what I noticed was that the tempo of the game changed when he got in. The crowd was already electric to me, but when he got in, it’s like the energy level of the game in general just went up.

“It was fabulous. It was just like, ‘We did it. You did it.’”