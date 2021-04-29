SportsBeat KC: Big goals met this week by Sporting’s Busio and Chelsea’s Pulisic

We talk Sporting Kansas City and Gianluca Busio on today’s SportsBeat KC. Associated Press file photo

Gianluca Busio scored Sporting Kansas City’s lone goal in a 1-1 draw with Orlando City in last weekend’s home opener, and it was a beauty. On this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast with soccer writer Shaun Goodwin and Aly Trost of WHB 810, we talk Busio and his potential this season.

KC NWSL approaches its fourth and final game in the Challenge Cup looking for its first victory of the season. What needs to happen for Kansas City’s newest pro team to pull off the triumph Monday at Legends’ Field?

Also, did you see Christian Pulisic’s goal for Chelsea this week against Real Madrid? It was the shot heard ‘round U.S. soccer, and we discuss its significance.

Story links:

Busio get it going for Sporting, but KC yields late goal in 1-1 tie against Orlando

With milestone near, Sporting KC’s Peter Vermes reflects on his tenure in Kansas City

KC NWSL has festive first game, but Brittany, Patrick and scores of fans had a blast