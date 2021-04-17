Ten things to get Sporting Kansas City fans going as club is set for MLS season opener

Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes directs his players during the first half of the club’s MLS Cup Playoffs opener against the San Jose Earthquakes at Children’s Mercy Park. AP file photo

It’s here. After months of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and prolonged collective bargaining agreement negotiations, Major League Soccer returns this weekend.

The Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes got things started Friday night but the majority of league play begins Saturday.

That includes Sporting Kansas City, which kicks off its 2021 campaign at the New York Red Bulls at 7 p.m CT on Bally Sports Plus.

Following Sporting KC’s first-place finish in the Western Conference last year, fans have plenty to look forward to this season.

Here are 10 things to get Sporting KC fans going:

1. More fans returning to stadiums

We’ve already seen some fans in the CONCACAF Champions League over these last couple of weeks, but Sporting KC will get its first taste of a 2021 crowd in Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Red Bull Arena will see a limited capacity of 3,750 fans on Saturday.

Sporing will have its hope opener at Children’s Mercy Park on April 23 against Orlando City.

The club is starting the season with a 35% capacity crowd, approximately 6,500 fans. Sporting KC president and CEO Jake Reid said last month that the club is permitted to allow more fans but will take things slowly.

Although Sporting KC is yet to announce the maximum amount of fans that will be allowed in the stadium under limited-capacity rules, half a mile down the road at Legends Field the Kansas City Monarchs are allowing a 50% capacity when their season starts in May.

2. The new playmaker on the block

Amidst continued whispers of his departure to Europe, Sporting KC wonderkid Gianluca Busio put those rumors to bed (at least for now) in March when he took the famous No. 10 jersey.

Picking up the jersey following Felipe Gutierrez’s departure from the club, 18-year-old Busio is ready to take the next step of his career with SKC.

“This year, I want to be the guy that they’re looking at when they need something to happen,” Busio said. “The guy who is ready to make a mistake if it’s trying something new.”

The youngster made 19 appearances for SKC in 2020, showing his range of talents from a defensive-minded six to the attack-minded 10 that Sporting fans want to see.

He managed two goals in 2020, but expect that totally to drastically increase in 2021.

3. Ooh là là, Kansas City

When Remi Walter was announced to the KC media in early March, he said that he hoped to add his “french touch” to the team. Along with fellow Frenchman Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, the pair is bringing a français feel to Kansas City.

The two players immediately bolster Kansas City’s ranks heading into 2021. Walter will fill in the hole left by the departing Gutierrez, while Isimat-Mirin offers high-level talent at centerback.

The pair should become mainstays in the starting 11 this season, with both players heading to Kansas City in their prime with plenty of experience in Europe’s top competitions on their backs.

The Sporting KC players and staff have been complimentary of Walter’s skillset, and head coach Peter Vermes has been impressed by Isimat-Mirin’s athleticism and spatial awareness.

4. Pulido and the 3-year rule

Alan Pulido is a MLS Golden Boot contender if he remains fit this season. But, that is a very large if. The club-record signing is already a doubt for Saturday’s opene after picking up a knock while on Mexico national team duty.

Pulido missed eight games in 2020’s abridged season due to injury, as well as a further three games while on international duty.

But, if he does stay healthy, Pulido could be in the race for the Golden Boot.

In the last eight MLS seasons, the Golden Boot winner has had no more than three years of MLS experience. In the league’s 25-year history, the top goalscorer has played three or fewer years in MLS 17 times.

Another academy product on the rise

Sporting KC signed 21-year-old forward Wilson Harris near the end of last season, and he’s done nothing but impress in preseason. Harris is coming off the back of a historic USL Championship career that saw him become the youngest player to eclipse 20 goalsS.

With Erik Hurtado leaving the club at the end of last season and Khiry Shelton’s ability to also play on the wings, Harris could see some time on the field this season, especially if Pulido’s injury woes continue.

And when he does see the field … you sure won’t miss him.

6. O Captain, My Old Captain

Perhaps not every fan will agree with this one. Why should we be excited for a former player returning to the Blue Hell?

But, just this once, a former player should be welcomed home like family.

When Matt Besler returns to Children’s Mercy Park on May 9 with his new club, Austin FC, the longtime Sporting KC captain should be given a rousing ovation.

The Kansas City native gave his everything to the club in his 12 seasons with KC. Vermes isn’t the type to let emotions cloud his judgment, and Besler was finally left on the outside in 2020, making just 12 appearances for the club with the majority of those coming early in the season.

So when an opportunity came to Besler to reignite his career with an expansion team, who could blame him?

7. A first international trophy?

Sporting KC is one of eight teams competing in the 2021 Leagues Cup.

The competition features four of the top MLS teams and four of the top Liga MX teams and pits them against each other in a single-elimination competition. The competition is held in the United States, with each quarterfinal being played between an MLS and Liga MX team in MLS home markets.

That means Children’s Mercy Park will host a Liga MX team in early August.

8. Glimpse into the future

It was announced earlier this week that three of Sporting KC’s goalkeepers will be injured for the first couple of weeks of the season, including starter Tim Melia.

That leaves 19-year-old John Pulskamp as the club’s only healthy goalkeeper going into opening weekend.

Could fans take this as a sign of doom and gloom? Sure.

But instead, this is a massive opportunity for Pulskamp to show what he’s made of and for Sporting KC fans to see what the future could hold at the goalkeeper position.

9. A test against the best

Following 2020’s abridged season in which KC played teams primarily in the Midwest, 2021 will see Sporting Kansas City travel more.

Although most of KC’s schedule remains against Western Conference teams, the club will be reunited with old foes both at home and on the road.

“I think our team would say that we’re excited and looking forward to the day we can play every single team in the league,” Vermes said. “I think it’s the nature of the competitor in all of us that we want to play everybody.”

10. A playoff game in CMP?

Sporting KC certainly hopes to host a playoff game in 2021. Perhaps the Children’s Mercy Park faithful can put the bad memories of 2020’s playoff loss to Minnesota in the back mirror.

The West is certainly wild this year, with plenty of teams capable of challenging for the top four in the conference.

And looking at SKC’s squad this season, which has only improved from last year, Sporting KC will likely squeeze into the top four.