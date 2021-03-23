Sporting KC selected to play in 2021 Leagues Cup against top Mexican clubs this summer

Sporting Kansas City players celebrate after winning an MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes with a penalty kick in overtime Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Sporting Kansas City will be one of four Major League Soccer teams to compete in the 2021 Leagues Cup this summer.

The Leagues Cup features some of North America’s top teams in a single-elimination competition between clubs from MLS and LigaMX, Mexico’s top soccer division.

The four MLS teams that will compete in the 2021 iteration of the competition, starting in August, are Sporting KC, the Seattle Sounders, Orlando City and New York City FC.

The four MLS teams selected are the top two finishers from the Western and Eastern conferences that are not competing in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

The four LigaMX teams haven’t been announced yet, but the group is expected to include the winners of the 2020 Apertura (Club León) and 2021 Clausura champion plus two other teams. Those teams will be announced at the end of the LigaMX season in May.

The competition is an opportunity for Sporting KC to claim its first major international trophy.

Sporting KC will host a LigaMX team at Children’s Mercy Park in the quarterfinals on the week of Aug. 9. The semifinals and final will be determined through a random draw with the remaining teams the weeks of Sept. 13 and Sept. 20.

If Sporting qualifies for the semifinals and draws a LigaMX team, KC would again host the game at Children’s Mercy Park. The final will be played in a neutral-site U.S. venue. The 2019 final, for instance — the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup — was played at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. The Leagues Cup did not take place in 2020 due to COVID concerns.

The Leagues Cup is expected to continue to grow in significance on the North American soccer landscape, with the winner qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions League starting in 2023.