That Sporting KC youth movement from not so long ago? There’s a new one this season

Wilson Harris is one of a handful of Sporting Kansas City Academy players who could potentially provide help from within, no transfer needed, at some point for Sporting KC. Sporting Kansas City Academy

It seems like just yesterday that the likes of Daniel Salloi, Jaylin Lindsey and Gianluca Busio were the new kids on the block for Sporting Kansas City.

The intrigue surrounding them was almost mysterious, the predictions about their future bold.

They’re certainly still the young kids on the block — Lindsey and Busio can’t even legally drink yet in the United States — but there’s a fresh sense of intrigue around a new set of youth players coming up through the SKC ranks.

The latest influx of youth has given recent academy graduates a chance to impart some of their wisdom to the newest generation.

“All of us try to help them a lot,” Salloi said. “I try to take care of them too, but they have an easier job than I did because now there are more academy players.”

It’s a running joke in the Sporting KC locker room that the only person Salloi had to hang out with when he first graduated from the academy was veteran Roger Espinoza.

KC’s 2021 preseason roster features eight non-first-team players, including seven from either SKC II or the SKC Academy. The eighth is unsigned MLS SuperDraft pick Matt Constant.

The best of the bunch is arguably 21-year-old Wilson Harris. The striker was named the 2020 United Soccer League’s Young Player of the Year in November, coming off a season in which he scored eight goals in 13 starts.

Harris was offered a professional contract with SKC in October and began the 2021 preseason with a 33-minute hat trick in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Phoenix Rising FC.

“I think the biggest thing is just to play like you’re one of the guys, like you’re one of the best on the field,” Harris said Tuesday on the advice he’s been given.

But he’s certainly not short of confidence either, having become the youngest player in USL history to eclipse the 20-goal mark last season.

“I feel like saying there’s a universal truth for scoring goals, that’s true. You just find ways,” Harris said. “Alan (Pulido) can do it at any level and I feel like I can do it at any level. I want to just keep pushing myself.”

On the offensive end, Salloi has also been impressed by 17-year-old Ozzie Cisneros. The Omaha native signed his first professional contract with Kansas City in January when he was just 16, becoming the fourth-youngest player in SKC history.

“I think Ozzie is looking like a real talented player. He’s very tidy on the ball and he’s doing great movement,” Salloi said. “He just turned 17 so he has a long way to go but he’s looking like a promising talent.”

Lindsey has also been impressed by Cisneros, lending advice to both him and right back Kayden Pierre.

“My main goal for me to talk to them is just about how to keep with the speed of play and how to adapt to the style of play,” Lindsey said. “Because coming from the academy to the first team, sometimes the play of style is maybe just a little bit different so just telling them about the style of play and certain movements and stuff like that.”

Pierre joined the SKC Academy in 2018 and has since made 59 appearances throughout the Under-15, U-17 and U-19 age groups.

He played 60 minutes in Kansas City’s victory over Phoenix and impressed KC coach Peter Vermes with his defensive efforts.

“Kayden Pierre actually played really well,” Vermes said following the game. “Very good instincts on the field, very good instincts in his position. Not in any way shape or form concerned about anybody he plays against, he holds his own physically.”

“Very interesting player, excellent performance for a young kid, excellent performance.”

Sporting’s latest batch of youngsters will have another chance to impress Saturday during KC’s next preseason game against the Colorado Rapids. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Central Time.