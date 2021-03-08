Here’s how Sporting KC’s groundbreaking new jerseys for 2021 season are making history

Sporting Kansas City unveiled its 2021 home jersey Monday, becoming the first club in Major League Soccer history to feature a charitable cause on the front of its jersey for a full season. MLS photo

Sporting Kansas City made history Monday, unveiling a 2021 home jersey that makes Sporting the first club in Major League Soccer history to feature a charitable cause on the front of its jersey for a full season.

The Victory Project — Sporting KC’s philanthropic organization aimed at improving the lives of children battling cancer — is emblazoned across the front of the jersey in a spot typically reserved for a for-profit sponsorship, such as Ivy Investments on Sporting KC’s 2020 jersey.

The Children’s Mercy Kansas City logo appears on the left sleeve for the first time; sponsor Compass Minerals’ logo adorns the right sleeve.

All three logos will be included on Sporting’s primary and secondary jerseys.

The 2021 jersey will also see the return of the “hoops,” an idea inspired by the team’s 2014-15 and 2016-17 secondary jerseys.

“Sporting Kansas City is incredibly proud to showcase The Victory Project and Children’s Mercy through this special campaign,” Jake Reid, Sporting KC president and CEO, said. “By uniting with these organizations, we are perfectly positioned to give back to the communities that have given us so much.”

The inclusion of The Victory Project and Children’s Mercy on the jersey is part of a larger endeavor called “A Force for Good,” which will see The Victory Project focus on four key platforms:

The Victory Project and Children’s Mercy will continue to help kids fight cancer on a daily basis.

Sporting Wishes, a flagship program of The Victory Project that focuses on fulfilling dreams of children who relapse or are diagnosed with a secondary form of cancer.

Another program in The Victory Project, Soccer for All Kids, will work with non-profits, schools and other organizations to bring soccer to KC kids who’d otherwise have limited access to the sport.

Sporting Community Kitchen: Created because of COVID-19 in April 2020, it has provided more than 30,000 free meals to Kansas Citians affected by the pandemic.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to live in a world of well-being, and Sporting Kansas City has been a strong supporter of our Patient Family Support Services. It’s this commitment to give back that will continue to have a positive impact on our community,” said Paul Kempinski, president and CEO of Children’s Mercy Kansas City.

As for the jersey aesthetics, the primary jersey is dominated by Sporting Blue with four dark indigo hoops across the front. Adidas’ three stripes run along both shoulders.

The back of the neck features the initials SKC, with each letter within an indigo diamond. The inside of the neck bears the inscription “Two States, One City, One Club.” Familiar “Sporting Blue” shorts and socks round out the primary uniform.

The club’s secondary jersey will remain relatively unchanged for 2020: a dark indigo base with Sporting Blue Swiss dots. The Victory Project is printed across the front, with Children’s Mercy and Compass Minerals patches on the sleeves.

Sporting’s new primary jersey will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Budweiser Brew House inside Children’s Mercy Park, as well as at MLSstore.com