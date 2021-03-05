Sporting KC newcomers, a keeper and midfielder, excited to get to work with new club

Kendall McIntosh, Sporting Kansas City’s newest goalkeeper via the 2020 MLS Re-Entry Draft, spent a year with the New York Red Bulls and multiple seasons in the Portland Timbers’ system. Portland Timbers

Kendall McIntosh didn’t have much talent as a soccer player growing up. He lacked that inherent, natural ability that some kids just seem to be born with.

That didn’t stop him from wanting to play soccer, though — they just had to find a solution for the youngster from Oakland, California.

The answer?

Putting him in goal.

“I think initially I was just bad at soccer so they threw me in goal,” McIntosh said Friday. “I was also kind of a psycho as a little kid, so they kept me in there so I would be less of a danger to everybody else.”

Now 27, McIntosh is Sporting Kansas City’s newest goalkeeper, having been selected by KC in Stage One of the 2020 MLS Re-Entry Draft. He previously spent a year with the New York Red Bulls and multiple seasons in the Portland Timbers’ system.

Fortunately for McIntosh, his soccer skills have improved a fair bit since childhood. But thanks to some unique goalkeeper coaches growing up, and his propensity to be dominant with a ball in his hands rather than at his feet — McIntosh also played basketball and baseball — he stuck it out as a goalkeeper.

As he got older, he’d enjoy making great saves and watching his opponents slowly become demoralized, or hearing the gasps of shock from the opposing team’s parents.

“That gets me up in the morning, that helps me sleep at night,” McIntosh said. “And I think the more I can see that, the better I’ll be doing in games, the better the team will be doing, the more we’ll be winning, and the better things will be.”

His playing style certainly lends itself toward that goal.

McIntosh has spent time watching former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes and tries to base his style off the legendary Spanish goalkeeper. That includes dramatic flying saves and being vocal with his teammates as they go on the attack.

“I watch a lot of YouTube videos of him and try to kind of emulate him,” McIntosh said of Valdes. “I think that’s a close example of what I try to do and what I try to be.”

But McIntosh reserves some of his deepest praise for new SKC teammate Tim Melia.

“Tim’s the GOAT,” Kendall said.

Playing behind “the GOAT” means McIntosh may not see the field at Children’s Mercy Park as much as he may like. Competing with Sporting KC’s starting goalkeeper of six years is certainly a challenge he’s willing to undertake, but McIntosh is also happy to learn from Melia.

“It’s an opportunity for me to grow as much as I can behind him and learn as much as I can from him,” McIntosh said. “While also being in a position where I know at some point there will be opportunities, whether that’s with the first team or whether that’s on an off-weekend where I go down and I play with the second group.”

“I welcome that challenge and I hope that it’s something that I can grow into and something I can excel at.”

McIntosh wasn’t the only new Sporting KC player introduced on Friday. French midfielder Remi Walter also spoke to the fan base after arriving in Kansas City via Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor in December.

“I decided to sign here to search for a new project because I think it’s a very good adventure for me and my family, my wife,” Walter said. “I think the soccer here is very good, the players are good, and the structure in the club is amazing.”

With the ability to play both the six and the eight, Walter is a solid replacement for the outgoing Felipe Gutierrez while also providing extra support to Ilie Sanchez and Gianluca Busio in the defensive midfield.

Walter is one of two Frenchmen to arrive in Kansas City this offseason, alongside defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin. Walter knows Isimat-Mirin professionally from their time playing in the French league for different teams.

“I think it’s very good because he’s a good man and good player. And he’s French, so for me and for him, I think it’s good,” Walter said. “But I think the most important is to be good for the club and to speak better English because I think it’s a key for success here.”

Sporting KC fans can expect to see a lot from Walter in 2021. The Frenchman has made appearances in both the UEFA Europa League and Champions League.

“I think I’m a player to organize the game,” Walter said. “I’m a technical player, not strong and physical, but I can give my French touch and my technical touch.”