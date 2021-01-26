Sporting KC adds a former player to coach Peter Vermes’ staff for 2021 season

Benny Feilhaber, left, has joined the technical staff of Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes. bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Longtime Sporting Kansas City midfielder and club legend Benny Feilhaber is returning to Kansas City, but not in the capacity that fans are used to seeing him in.

Less than a year after announcing his official retirement, Feilhaber is joining Sporting KC’s technical staff ahead of the 2021 season.

The club has also hired Randi Lininger and Eric Schwartz as assistant athletic trainers.

“To be back at Sporting Kansas City as part of the technical staff means everything to me,” Feilhaber said in an interview with Sporting KC. “This is the club where I experienced the most success as a player. Peter and the staff invested in me back in 2013 and I look forward to working with them once again.”

As part of the technical staff, Feilhaber will report directly to head coach and technical director Peter Vermes.

Feilhaber enjoyed a 15 year season that saw him start his career in the German Bundesliga and English Premier League before eventually landing in MLS in 2011.

He spent two years with the New England Revolution before joining Sporting KC in 2013, where he would go on to make 198 competitive appearances — the most for him at any one club.

During his time at the club, he scored 35 goals and contributed 58 assists, and played for the 2013 MLS Cup champions as well as the 2015 and 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championship teams. His 35 goals and 58 assists rank seventh and third on the club’s all-time charts, respectively. He is also one of just four players in club history with at least 30 goals and 50 assists — Preki, Chris Klein and Graham Zusi join him on that list.

Despite being one of the club’s leading midfielders through the 2010s, including being an MVP finalist in 2015, Feilhaber was traded to LAFC in 2018 for $400,000 in allocation money.

Feilhaber would spend a season in California before becoming a free agent and joining the Colorado Rapids in January 2019. He spent just half a season with Sporting KC’s conference rivals before making the jump back to KC where he saw out the final months of his career.

Internationally, Feilhaber has also represented the U.S. Men’s National Team on 44 occasions, winning the 2007 Concacaf Gold Cup as well as playing in three games in the 2010 World Cup.

Feilhaber joined his alma mater, UCLA, as an assistant coach in August 2020, just months after his retirement in March. The 36-year-old oversaw practice sessions before the Pac-12 Conference suspended its 2020 soccer season due to COVID-19.

“I’ve come to know a lot of great people here in Kansas City — fans, teammates, coaches and the ownership group, “ Feilhaber said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to give back to the city and the club. I’m very excited to get to work.”