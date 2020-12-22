Offseason heats up as Sporting Kansas City adds French midfielder as designated player

Sporting Kansas City accelerated what is expected to be a busy offseason Tuesday afternoon, announcing the signing of French midfielder Remi Walter. OGC Nice

Sporting Kansas City accelerated what is expected to be a busy offseason Tuesday afternoon, announcing the signing of French midfielder Remi Walter.

Walter, 28, joins the club on a three-year deal through 2023 with an option for 2024 and will occupy a designated player spot. He arrives in Kansas City as a free agent after leaving Turkish first-division club Yeni Malatyaspor in the summer.

“Remi Walter is an experienced midfielder who will add quality to our team,” Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes said. “We are happy to welcome him to Kansas City and look forward to his quick adaptation within our club.”

Walter offers a versatile option in the middle of the park for Kansas City. The left-footer is comfortable operating as both the No. 8 in central midfield or sitting deeper back at the No. 6.

The midfielder also gives Vermes another reliable penalty-taker. Walter was often trusted with penalty kicks at Nice, most noticeably scoring from that spot in a 1-0 victory over Lyon in 2019.

Walter has spent much of his career in his native France, primarily with OGC Nice, amassing 74 French first-division appearances over a seven-year span. He has also featured in UEFA Europa League fixtures as well as the UEFA Champions League qualifying round.

He was coached in Nice under legendary French midfielder Patrick Vieira, who also coached Sporting KC winger Khiry Shelton with New York City FC.

He also spent time in the French second division with AS Nancy, the club that gave him his start in professional soccer.

Internationally, Walter has represented France at the 2012 UEFA U-17 Championship and in qualifying for the 2017 UEFA U-21 Championship. During his time with the youth squads, he played alongside some of the most well-known names in soccer, including Manchester City defenders Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy and Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Walter’s arrival in Kansas City means the club now has six confirmed midfielders for the 2021 season. Negotiations also continue with midfielders Roger Espinoza and Felipe Gutierrez.

The Frenchman’s arrival as a designated player means Sporting KC has now used up its three allotted DP spots, with the other two going to Johnny Russell and Alan Pulido. That means that unless Sporting KC trades for another 2021 DP spot, Gutierrez will lose his status as a designated player if he remains at the club.