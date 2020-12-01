Is Sporting KC the underdog in Thursday’s Western Conference Semifinal? Vermes says so

Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes directs his players during the first half of the club’s MLS Cup Playoffs opener against the San Jose Earthquakes Sunday afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park. AP

It seems like the mind games have already begun for Peter Vermes ahead of Sporting Kansas City’s Western Conference Semifinal showdown with Minnesota United Thursday night.

The Sporting KC head coach proclaimed on Monday that Kansas City, the No. 1 seed in the West, is the “underdog” to No. 4 Minnesota.

Most, if not all, betting companies have hosts Sporting KC as a healthy favorite for the fixture at Children’s Mercy Park.

Could this simply be a case of Vermes getting in the underdog line ahead of Minnesota coach Adrian Heath?

“That’s what pundits are saying so I’m going with that they say — that’s what I hear and that’s what I see,” Vermes said.

Although the bookmakers do see Kansas City as the favorite, and home advantage as the No. 1 seed is nothing to laugh about, Minnesota enters Thursday night’s game as hot as they’ve been all year.

The Loons have gone nine games undefeated since a 2-1 loss to Columbus on Sept. 23. That’s two whole months without a loss.

“(Minnesota) have improved immensely since we last saw them,” midfielder Roger Espinoza said. “It’s not an easy game at all. It doesn’t matter who’s underdog, who’s not. It’s just a game, 11 on 11 for 90 or plus minutes.”

“It’s not going to be an easy game, and everyone just has to be ready for it.”

Sporting KC was scheduled to play the Loons during their nine-game unbeaten streak, but that game was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Minnesota squad.

Prior to that, the two teams had met three times this season — Minnesota won the first game 2-1 in the MLS is Back Tournament, and KC responded with 2-1 and 1-0 wins in the regular season.

But that hasn’t stopped Vermes from leaning into the underdog talk, saying that Sporting KC has been seen as an underdog for much of the season.

“We weren’t in the playoffs last season, and rightfully so,” he said. “I think there are people that doubt us. They doubted us making the playoffs I’m sure this year; they doubted us as we were the No. 1 seed (and) we won the division.”

“And that’s OK. I understand it. I’ve been doing this too long both as a player and a manager, and I just know how it is.”

Finding a mental edge seems important for Vermes and his players as Kansas City prepares for yet another iteration of the “Nicest Rivalry in Sports.” The moniker, borne mostly through social media, comes about due to the relatively close proximity of the two clubs in locations each known for having nice people.

But in recent years, the rivalry has instead grown into a serious sports competition between two teams that always put on a good show on the field.

Sporting KC has won seven meetings against Minnesota in all competitions since the latter joined Major League Soccer in 2017. The Loons have won just three, with two draws.

The last four matchups have been decided by a single goal.

“Some rivalries are a whole different way for us,” Espinoza said. “They came to the league not too long ago. They’re a very competitive team, and so are we. And we have come very close in every single game that we’ve had to play. They’re great guys, they’re a great team. I like playing against them, and vice-versa, I think.”

For Vermes, it’s a little more straightforward.

“It’s always been my opinion that anytime you’re playing a game, at least in my perspective, there’s no such thing as a ‘friendly,’” Vermes said. “I just don’t know what that is.

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for their team, for their club, for their staff, for everyone. All I know is it’s a playoff game and that’s what we’re playing. We want to win, just like if it was a league game or anything else, and I’m sure they feel the exact same way.”

Thursday night’s game at Children’s Mercy Park — which was rescheduled from Wednesday night to feature on FOX in prime time — is set for a 7:31 p.m. CT kickoff.