SportsBeat KC: New game date, same objective for Sporting KC in MLS Cup playoffs

Sporting KC beat writer Shaun Goodwin joins Blair Kerkhoff for today’s podcast. The Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City’s playoff game against Minnesota United will have to wait an extra day. The game is now set for Thursday. But we couldn’t wait to talk about it on SportsBeat KC with soccer writer Shaun Goodwin.

Will the extra time affect the outcome of the match? What role will Alan Pulido assume in this game? The star missed Sporting’s first playoff victory over San Jose, a game that came down to goalkeeper Tim Melia’s performance in a shootout.

After a break, you’ll hear from Sporting manager Peter Vermes and how he came up with the underdog role for his team.

Sporting KC wins in shootout on Melia perfection, advances past Quakes in MLS playoffs