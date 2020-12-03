Sporting Kansas City’s season ends with 3-0 loss to Minnesota in conference semifinals

As the Minnesota United team celebrates their victory behind him, Sporting Kansas City’s Jaylin Lindsey reacts to the 3-0 loss in the MLS Western Conference Semifinal. Sporting Kansas City hosted Minnesota United FC at Children’s Mercy Park Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Sporting Kansas City fans might be mad at a lot of things after the club’s 3-0 loss to the Minnesota United in the Western Conference semifinals Thursday night at Children’s Mercy Park.

The officials’ questionable calls on fouls and close offside calls, and not checking the replay monitor on a potential early goal for Roberto Puncec.

And larger, no doubt, the fans are upset at another disappointing playoff loss to end a promising season.

And some fans expressed their frustration on social media about the fact Sporting KC was without Alan Pulido due to a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since late October.

But what the fans ought to be most upset about is Sporting Kansas City’s complete failure to give Emanuel Reynoso the respect he deserves and consequently defend him better.

Reynoso, Minnesota United’s attacking midfielder from Argentina, notched all three assists of the night as he put Kansas City’s midfield on strings and controlled it like he was running the whole show himself.

Reynoso’s skill isn’t exactly a secret around Major League Soccer. He’d tallied a goal and eight assists in just 14 games since arriving in Minnesota in September. And that includes the early gelling-in period when he appeared as a substitute for his first couple of games.

Reynoso was the whole reason Minnesota defeated Colorado in the quarterfinals: He managed two assists and a secondary assist in that 3-0 victory.

Nonetheless, Sporting KC still afforded him the time and space as if he were a center-back who just happened to find the ball at his feet in an attacking position and didn’t know what to do with it.

Still, Kansas City started the game pretty well. Johnny Russell had an attempt cleared off the line within two minutes of the opening whistle, then Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made a reactionary goal-line save from Puncec minutes later.

For the first 25 minutes, Kansas City looked like the No. 1 seed it was.

But then Reynoso was left unmarked.

Minnesota’s opener in the 27th minute got started with Loons left back Chase Gasper carrying the ball down the left flank. Sporting KC’s defensive midfielder Ilie Sanchez — whose exact job it is is to defend that space between the defense and midfield — got dragged toward that side of the field marking Kevin Molino.

But the guy running unmarked behind Sanchez in the center of the field? Reynoso.

Gasper’s inside pass was quickly flicked on to the wide-open Reynoso, who then had all the time in the world to wait for Molino to continue his now unmarked run. A quick ball through the defense and Molino made it 1-0.

And in case Sporting hadn’t learned its lesson that time, perhaps a second assist for Reynoso would do it just eight minutes later.

Holding the ball on the right wing, Reynoso simply stood and waited as both Amadou Dia and Gerso Fernandes jockeyed him cautiously and awaited his move. That allowed him to play a quick one-two inside with Romain Metanire, but instead of immediately closing Reynoso down, Fernandes and Gianluca Busio simply jogged along, let Reynoso pick up his head, and play a delightful pass over the top to Molino.

From there, well, you can’t knock the excellent first-time finish from Molino, but the pass should never have been allowed to happen.

Reynoso’s third and final assist came directly off a corner four minutes later. Not much you can do about the corner itself, but Sporting did finally concede off a corner due to its zonal marking. And the damage was complete.

Minnesota United advances to the Western Conference finals against the Seattle Sounders.

Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, despite completing the greatest season-to-season turnaround in MLS history, finishes otherwise empty handed.