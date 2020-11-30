Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sporting KC

Sporting KC’s conference semifinal match vs. Minnesota moved from Wednesday to Thursday

By Shaun Goodwin Special to The Star

Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas battled under a gorgeous sky at Children’s Mercy Park Wednesday evening. The two clubs drew 1-1.
Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas battled under a gorgeous sky at Children’s Mercy Park Wednesday evening. The two clubs drew 1-1. Ryan Weaver Special to The Star

Sporting Kansas City’s home playoff match against Minnesota United FC, originally slated for Wednesday, has been moved to Thursday and will televised nationally on FOX.

In a change that Major League Soccer said was not prompted by COVID-19 concerns, the Western Conference Semifinal game at Children’s Mercy Park will now kick off at 7:31 p.m. Central Time Thursday.

All tickets to the original Wednesday match will be honored Thursday, Sporting KC officials said.

The winner advances to the Western Conference Final, which was also rescheduled Monday by MLS. That game, initially planned for Sunday, will now be played Monday, Dec. 7 at a time to be determined.

Should Sporting KC win Thursday, the club would play host to the conference final match.

The 25th MLS Cup final remains set for Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. Central.

Sporting KC beat the San Jose Earthquakes in a playoff-opening shootout to advance.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service