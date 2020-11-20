Sporting KC’s Espinzoa helps organize aid for hurricane-torn Honduras, his homeland

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman is carried out of an area flooded by water brought by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. Thousands of homes were damaged and the infamous gang violence has not relented in Honduras, where some residents said gangs were charging a tax to boats trying to rescue people from flooded neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez, File) AP

When he was growing up, Roger Espinoza used to always hear about the impact an athlete can make. How they can use their platform to help promote change and raise awareness.

It was something he’d hear both as a child in Honduras and then later on in life when he moved to the United States at the age of 12.

No longer is Espinoza simply hearing about the impact athletes can have in and on society. He’s now among those making an impact, and for his homeland.

Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City’s veteran midfielder, is leading a group of other Honduran Major League Soccer players to help raise awareness and provide aid to Honduras in the wake of Hurricanes Eta and Iota.

“I always heard players, when I was younger, that being on this platform that you’re on right now as an athlete gives you the ability to do that. I’ve tried to use it as much as I can to do a positive thing,” Espinoza said Wednesday.

“That was the main goal when I found out. ‘Hey, I can change this, do a little bit of this,’” he continued. “Fortunately, we’re all humans and it’s very difficult to do it all alone.”

Hurricane Eta hit land in Central America on Nov. 3, causing approximately $5 billion worth of damage to Honduras. Just two weeks later Hurricane Iota — just the second Atlantic hurricane to reach Category 5 strength in the month of November — hit across the same area of Central America, causing mass destruction to an already reeling nation.

The pair of hurricanes have left over three million Hondurans homeless, with much of the damage and crisis occurring in the northern part of the country. Homes and businesses have been completely destroyed, and whole areas have been flooded, destroying the livelihoods of many Hondurans.

Espinoza himself has a pair of uncles who live in Honduras. They weren’t affected as heavily as others by the damage but have still been impacted.

“Honduras is a very small country and you’re very close to each other, so anything that happens around the city affects everybody, either emotionally or economically,” Espinoza said. “And it’s because all the roads are shut down, everything is flooded, stores and everything.”

Honduras is approximately the same size in area as Virginia and a little over half the size of Kansas.

That’s why Espinoza has decided to stand up and rally together every other Honduran senior player in MLS for a video created by Sporting KC to urge people to help and donate to several organizations helping Honduras.

Fellow Hondurans who have joined Espinoza include Maynor Figueroa and Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo), Bryan Acosta (FC Dallas), Danilo Acosta (LA Galaxy), Brayan Beckeles (Nashville), Douglas Martinez (Real Salt Lake), Andy Najar (LAFC) and Romell Quioto (Montreal).

Espinoza and his fellow countrymen have focused much of their effort on three organizations currently working in Central America with the infrastructure to make an immediate change:

Humanity and Hope United Foundation: Humanity and Hope partners with organizations like International Hope Builders to provide the resources for communities to rebuild housing and other necessities. Espinoza previously worked with the Hope Builders in Honduras in 2015.

Operación Frijol: A non-profit organization in Honduras that is helping in whatever areas need the most help. One of the main concerns right now for Espinoza and Hondurans is stopping the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Many people left homeless are stuck in shelters with little to no COVID-19 precautions.

Food for the Poor: Espinoza and Sporting KC worked together to bring Food for the Poor on board, which is a US-based non-profit with the logistics capable of collecting food from around the United States and shipping it to Honduras in containers.

Espinoza also hopes that other organizations will jump on board with the effort, noting that some other non-profits have already started focusing their efforts on Honduras and Central America as a whole.

Espinoza himself can understand the pain that many in Honduras are enduring. Even though he himself has never lived through the destruction of a major hurricane — he moved to the United States in 1998, just months before Hurricane Mitch hit Honduras — he still experienced heavy tropical rainfall and flooding throughout his youth.

A big part of Honduras’ struggles, he says, is due to the lack of infrastructure or time for Honduras to recover and prepare for the next natural disaster.

“In Honduras, unfortunately, with the hurricanes that hit early and in the past decades, that created very low resources in the country and that made it very difficult for it to get back on its feet,” Espinoza said.

“Every time Honduras is getting right there, a hurricane comes by,” he continued. “I’m hoping this doesn’t happen in many, many decades and Honduras can finally get their economy going and resources and become a country that people want to visit and be healthy.”

Despite the humanitarian crisis in his home nation, Espinoza must also keep his attention back in KC, where Sporting KC is set to play host to the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday in the Western Conference quarterfinals.

“At this moment, it was the perfect moment to gather the league and Sporting PR department, and I’m glad that everybody has been very helpful about it,” Espinoza said. “Media have been very interested and that can only be a positive for the help and development of Honduras. So I could not imagine it (media attention) was going to get to this level but it, but I’m happy that it has.”