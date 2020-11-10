SportsBeat KC: Sno’ fooling, Sporting KC tops opponent, weather for epic finish

They brought out the orange ball as Sporting Kansas City took on Real Salt Lake in the snow Sunday. AP

To win the MLS Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City had to beat the opponent on the road and in the elements. Both happened. Sporting pitched a 2-0 shutout at Real Salt Lake on Sunday in a game played in a snowstorm.

The triumph also meant that Sporting became the best turnaround team in MLS history, improving 10 places over last season. Beat writer Shaun Goodwin joins SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to break down Sunday’s game and the playoff picture.

This piece of information arrived after the podcast was recorded: Sporting KC will open the MLS Playoffs on Nov. 22 at Children’s Mercy Park. Capacity will be capped at 18% (3,324).

Story links:

Sporting Kansas City clinches first place in MLS Western Conference, capping historic turnaround.

