Sporting KC clinches first place in MLS Western Conference, capping historic turnaround

Sporting Kansas City’s Johnny Russell, second from the right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Real Salt Lake in the first half Sunday in Sandy, Utah. AP

Few could have predicted what Sporting Kansas City ultimately managed to do Sunday evening.

A little over a year ago, Kansas City produced a meek performance on Decision Day 2019, outplayed and outclassed in an embarrassing 6-0 loss to FC Dallas.

The club finished the season in 11th place in the Western Conference, winning just 10 games all season. It was one of the lowest points in franchise history.

But a little over a year later, after a topsy-turvy regular season that has seen multiple stoppages and an abridged campaign, Sporting KC has secured the No. 1 seed in the West.

A 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium wrapped up the ultimate bounceback regular season for Sporting KC.

The victory means that the route to the MLS Cup in the Western Conference will go through Children’s Mercy Park. It also puts Sporting KC third in the overall standings, meaning if KC makes it to the championship game and it’s not against Toronto or Philadelphia, the MLS Cup Final would be hosted in Children’s Mercy Park.

It also hands Kansas City the record for the greatest season-to-season improvement in league history. DC United previously held that record, jumping from 10th place in 2013 to first place in 2014.

Khiry Shelton was credited with Sporting’s opening goal on the stroke of halftime after a pinball in the Salt Lake box resulted in the ball trickling over the line. Halftime substitute Erik Hurtado doubled the lead just minutes into the second half, rounding Major League Soccer debutante David Ochoa, who started in goal for Salt Lake.

But Kansas City’s first win in Sandy, Utah, since 2013 certainly wasn’t an easy one. The city in which Real Salt Lake is based seemed to betray its namesake — Sandy — as Sunday’s game occurred under a relentless onslaught of snow.

There was a constant accumulation on the field at Rio Tinto, meaning even as the game progressed the playing conditions didn’t get any easier.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

It was a facet of the game that could have seriously hindered Kansas City’s hopes of walking away victors. If Kansas City had waited much later to score its goal, it probably would have.

The snow that blanketed the field throughout the game wasn’t the light, powdery stuff that could be brushed off. It was thick and wet. It would hold up the ball after it rolled a couple of feet and stick to it. When players picked up the infamous orange orb used for snowy weather, they’d brush off clumps of the white stuff.

For a team that enjoys playing primarily along the ground, it was no simple task against RSL. Passes intended down the wing would fall drastically short while players were unable to make sharp cuts or go into strong challenges without their feet sliding out from underneath them.

So when Sporting Kansas City finally squeezed in the game’s first goal in the 45th minute, it was a feeling of both celebration and relief for KC’s players.

An in-swinging corner was punched out by Salt Lake’s Ochoa but landed right at the feet of Ilie Sanchez. The Spaniard’s quick shot pinballed off a pair of Salt Lake defenders and Shelton’s heel before slowly rolling over the goal line encapsulated in a fine layer of snow.

That lead was then doubled by Hurtado in the 48th minute when the white lines around Rio Tinto Stadium could still be seen. Hurtado ran onto a through ball and took it around Ochoa before slotting it in from a tight angle.

Ochoa’s inclusion in Salt Lake’s starting lineup was due to the hosts already being eliminated from MLS Cup Playoff contention. It’s a move that mirrored Sporting KC in 2019, when goalkeeper Eric Dick made his MLS debut in a 6-0 loss to Dallas — KC had already been eliminated.

And Ochoa’s inexperience could be seen in Hurtado’s goal as he sprinted out to challenge a ball he never had a chance of winning. With the ball slowing down dramatically in favor of Hurtado, he was able to tap it around Ochoa on the edge of the box to an empty net.

The two goals were followed by heavy snowfall for the rest of the game, to the point where none of the lines around Rio Tinto were visible. That forced Salt Lake to try playing primarily through the air, allowing Kansas City to see out the rest of the game and secure Western Conference glory.