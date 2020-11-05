Sporting Kansas City player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of regular-season finale

Sporting Kansas City Head Coach Peter Vermes watches the run of play during the game between Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City SC on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. (Nick Tre. Smith/Special to the Star). File photo

Sporting Kansas City confirmed, on Thursday evening, a positive COVID-19 test of a first-team player.

All other first-team players and staff have returned multiple negative tests and are not displaying symptoms.

The confirmed case comes after two positive tests for the player in question. The club has not disclosed the name of the player who tested positive.

The positive case is the first for the club since an unnamed player returned a positive test on Sept. 12.

The positive test comes just days ahead of Kansas City’s season-finale at Real Salt Lake on Sunday, which is still scheduled to go ahead. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Central Time.