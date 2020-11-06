Sporting KC controls its own fate Sunday with MLS playoff spot already in the bag

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (7) attempts to control the ball against Orlando City midfielder Sebas Mendez (8) during the game between Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City SC on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Nick Tre. Smith/Special to the Star

Sporting Kansas City enters the final weekend of the Major League Soccer regular season with something it did not expect:

Its own fate in its hands.

Due to other results around the league throughout the week, Kansas City vaulted to the top of the Western Conference ahead of Decision Day, which falls on Sunday.

A surprise 1-0 loss for the Portland Timbers against Colorado and a 1-1 tie between Seattle and LA Galaxy put the fate of the conference in Sporting KC’s hands ahead of Sunday’s showdown against Real Salt Lake in Sandy, Utah.

That means that all Kansas City needs to do is win against the 11th-placed team in the West to secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Finishing first could also potentially grant a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, but MLS is yet to announce that the winner of the opposite conference of the Supporters Shield winner will qualify. Typically, the winner of the conference opposite the winner of the Supporters Shield — which is already confirmed to be heading to the Eastern Conference — earns a berth.

That berth was taken away and awarded to the MLS is Back Tournament winners, the Portland Timbers. But since the cancellation of the U.S. Open Cup — with the winner typically being given the spot — it is suspected that the final spot will return to the winner of the Western Conference.

But having said all of that … Sporting KC still needs to defeat Real Salt Lake Sunday first. And that’s not as easy as it sounds.

Points per game

MLS announced last week that because of COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the league and canceled matches that won’t be made up, the final regular-season standings would be decided by points per game.

That was a move that put Sporting Kansas City at a disadvantage and then altered SKC’s course even further when last weekend’s game against Minnesota United was canceled.

Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes, despite understanding the decision, was frustrated that the league would be decided this way. And that view hasn’t changed, even with his team in the conference driver’s seat.

“I think it was a great decision, a tremendous decision by the league,” Vermes deadpanned Friday when asked if his opinion had changed on PPG. “I don’t think differently. I’m not the guy who is only complaining because it’s not going my way, that’s not the idea at all. I actually have a big picture in my head when I think about these things and I think it’s tough.”

Kansas City currently sits atop the standings with 36 points after 20 games, leading second-place Portland (38 points after 22 games) and third-place Seattle (36 points after 21 games).

A win is purely enough. But let’s say Kansas City doesn’t defeat Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium:

Sporting KC tie

Sporting KC would finish with a final points-per-game average of 1.76. That would mean both Portland (at LAFC) and Seattle (vs San Jose) would overtake Sporting KC with a victory, but anything less would keep SKC top.

Sporting KC loss

A loss would have Sporting Kansas City finish with 1.71 points per game. Once again, both Portland and Seattle would require a victory to overtake Sporting KC — not even a tie would be good enough for either team.

Real Salt Lake enters Decision Day knowing it’s eliminated from playoff contention. The club is purely playing for pride and its players are proving that they deserve to retain their roster spots in 2021.

That almost makes Salt Lake more dangerous, and it’s something Sporting KC knows all too well after 2019’s disappointments.

“Obviously we missed out last year and it was a horrible feeling,” Sporting’s Johnny Russell said. “They’re going to go about their job the way they always do, and teams can be at their most dangerous when they have nothing to play for.”

Salt Lake has 17 players on contracts that come to a close at the end of the season. Chief among those include young centerback Justin Glad, left-back Donny Toia and Matt Besler’s younger brother, Nick Besler.

“People fighting for contracts or people showing that they still want to be at the club ... they’ll be seeing this as an occasion to go out and show that,” Russell said.

Salt Lake also sees this as a chance to spoil Kansas City’s big day. Sporting KC-Real Salt Lake has turned into a fierce rivalry over the past decade, and not in a friendly way like SKC’s rivalry with Minnesota United.

Sporting KC fans are fond of remembering their team’s 2013 MLS Cup victory over Salt Lake, as well as 2018’s Veterans Day thriller that saw Sporting KC dump RSL out of the MLS Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference Finals.

Two years before that MLS Cup victory, a preseason game between the two teams in Arizona resulted in a brawl, according to former Salt Lake coach Jason Kreis. Kreis says the brawl came after Kansas City started playing aggressively and culminated in a studs-up challenge from SKC’s Roger Espinoza.

Off the field, Salt Lake veteran Kyle Beckerman and former Sporting KC favorite Benny Feilhaber have stoked the flames in a war of words. Feilhaber called Beckerman “a bit of a prick on the field” ahead of the 2013 MLS Cup and “snobby” in 2015. Beckerman fired back, calling the former SKC captain “petty” and a “bozo.”

“I don’t expect them to change the way they play at all. At the end of the day, it’s still a rivalry,” Russell said. “They’ll want to get one over on us. They want to finish on a win obviously. It’s been disappointing for them, missing out. We know how that feels.”

Pulido ruled out

It seems like Alan Pulido can’t catch a break.

Vermes confirmed Friday that Pulido is week-to-week after suffering a sprained knee during a shooting exercise in training. It’s the third time this season that Sporting Kansas City will be without its star designated player, who was injured earlier in the season and then was called up to international duty last month for Mexico.

Pulido has played in just 12 regular-season games for SKC, scoring six goals and tallying five assists in that span. On the flip side, he’s missed eight games through injury and international duty, and that number will rise to nine.

There’s no doubt the talent that Pulido brings to the side, but if there is one positive to his prolonged absences it’s that Sporting KC has learned to adapt.

“We’ve got a lot of results when Alan has missed out through injury or international, and we’re in the position we’re in because of the squad we’ve got,” Russell said.

Both Khiry Shelton and Erik Hurtado have stepped into the center forward role admirably during Pulido’s absence. Hurtado is averaging a goal every 69 minutes in 2020, while Shelton has featured in all but one regular-season game this season.

Sporting KC will also be without an unnamed first-team player who tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, no other player or member of the SKC staff had tested positive or is showing symptoms, according to the club.

“Any player that misses out for any reason, we’ve got more than enough quality to step in,” Russell said. “I never feel that we’re weakened by anyone missing out because we’ve got that much quality in the depth.”