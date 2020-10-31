Sporting KC’s Sunday match canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak among Minnesota club

Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes and his team take on Minnesota Sunday in their first MLS is Back tourney game. KC Star file photo

Sporting Kansas City’s game against Minnesota United Sunday was canceled Saturday evening due to two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases for Minnesota.

Due to limitations in the number of match days available ahead of the MLS Cup Playoffs, the game will not be rescheduled.

Sporting Kansas City had already clinched a playoff spot for the playoffs ahead of Sunday’s fixture but is still seeking a home playoff berth.

Major League Soccer confirmed earlier in the week that the final standings would be decided by points per game because of other cancellations around the league.

The MLS regular season has not been decided by points per game since 2001, when the September 11 attacks forced an early end to the regular season.

Kansas City currently sits in second place in the Western Conference with 1.8 points per game after 20 games.

Sporting KC’s final game of the regular season, Sunday, Nov. 8 at Real Salt Lake, is still on as scheduled at the present time.