SportsBeat KC: Sporting KC rolling toward MLS playoffs with Pulido at top of his game

Sporting Kansas City’s Alan Pulido makes a difference every time he steps on the field. AP

Sporting KC is 4-1-1 in October and has moved into first place in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer. Three games remain in the regular season with the playoffs looming.

In this episode of The Star’s daily podcast, SKC beat writer Shaun Goodwin chats with SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff about Sporting and standout Alan Pulido, who makes a difference every time he steps on the field. So far, the $9.5 million transfer fee his presence in Kansas City required seems well worth the investment.

After a break, you’ll hear from Sporting manager Peter Vermes, who previews Wednesday’s game at Cincinnati FC and breaks down Pulido’s strengths.

