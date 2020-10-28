Sporting Kansas City is headed to MLS Cup Playoffs after win at Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo (15) passes the ball past Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) AP

It wasn’t pretty, but Sporting Kansas City clinched a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night, defeating FC Cincinnati 1-0 at Nippert Stadium.

Pitching one of the best teams in the league in Sporting KC against Major League Soccer bottom feeders Cincinnati, spectators around the country often expect three points whenever a team faces the Orange and Blue.

But in FC Cincinnati’s final game in historic Nippert Stadium ahead of the club’s move to newly-built West End Stadium in 2021, the home team put up a good fight to see out a five-year stint in Nippert.

It took Kansas City 57 minutes to break the deadlock through substitute Roger Espinoza, who tucked home Alan Pulido’s cutback for his second goal of the season. A missed penalty from Cincinnati’s Siem de Jong just minutes later compounded upon the host’s misery, who have yet to have a come-from-behind victory in MLS.

Although once Kansas City did grab the opening goal it became almost a safe assumption that KC would return home with all three points and a return to first place in the Western Conference.

In every single game for Cincinnati this season, the opening goal of the game has decided the final result. That equals four wins for Cincy, 13 losses included Wednesday night’s game and four goalless ties.

Additionally, in Cincinnatti’s history as an MLS team, it is now 0-30-1 when falling behind in a game.

All four of those goalless ties occurred at Nippert Stadium along with two of the club’s four wins, resulting in multiple low-scoring affairs in The Queen City.

But taking those stats into account, Cincinnati also looked the most likely to score in the first half. The hosts outshot Kansas City 7-2 in the first half and possessed the ball for much of the half, including multiple goal-scoring opportunities.

The first of those chances came just 8 minutes into the game when de Jong fired an effort over the crossbar from just 8-yards out.

The Orange and Blue then closed out the half with another excellent chance after Jürgen Locadia was slid in behind and denied by Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia.

The save was the 508th of Melia’s career in a Sporting Kansas City shirt, meaning the veteran keeper passes Tony Meola for most saves in a Kansas City jersey.

The stat was perhaps the only positive for KC in the first half, prompting coach Peter Vermes to substitute in Gerso Fernandes and Roger Espinoza at halftime.

KC has often responded well to Espinoza coming on as a substitute this season, and that’s exactly what happened when the Honduran opened the scoring just 12 minutes into the second half.

A slick ball down the left wing by Gadi Kinda to Pulido allowed the Mexican forward to claim his fifth assist of the season when he cut the ball back to Espinoza in the box.

Espinoza’s hard, low shot was partially saved by Cincinnati goalkeeper Spencer Richey, but it wasn’t enough as the ball squeezed underneath him and into the net.

But even then, it looked like Cincy had found a way back into the game just moments later when Roberto Puncec conceded a penalty on Frankie Amaya.

But just as he’d wasted a chance at the start of the game, de Jong’s penalty bounced off the post. His shot rebounded straight back to him, but with the penalty taker not being allowed to touch the ball without it touching another player first, his follow-up shot was promptly called for a Kansas City freekick.

Kansas City managed to hold onto its lead despite a couple of late scares including a clutch save from Melia to top a one-on-one shot from Brandon Vazquez onto the post.