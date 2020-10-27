As postseason nears, Sporting KC has some must-see TV to remind them of bigger picture

Sporting KC midfielder Roger Espinoza steps over Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio during the first half Saturday night in Kansas City. AP

Walk around Sporting Kansas City’s training facility during the regular season and you might find hype videos playing on televisions inside the Compass Minerals National Performance Center.

For sure, a couple of big TVs at the main entrance are likely to be playing highlights and daytime sports shows. But once you pass the large desk that separates the lobby from the rest of the facility, there’s only one thing showing on-screen:

The live MLS standings.

“When they came out with the final 10-game schedule, we talked about there being 30 points on the table,” Vermes explained Tuesday. “And so it was really not us trying to amass as many of those points as we possibly could, but it was going to have to be done in a way where we were going to use the last result and we’re going to try to work past it to the next game.”

Sifting through his words, Vermes essentially wanted to acknowledge the last game Sporting KC played but not get hung up on it. The team can use that 4-0 result at Colorado as motivation, but the next game Sporting KC plays is always the most important one.

If Sporting KC loses a match, those on-screen standings remind the players they’re still fighting for a Western Conference championship. If they won their last game, the table reminds them that the season isn’t over and plenty of teams remain in the mix — so don’t get complacent.

That mindset will be especially important against FC Cincinnati Wednesday night.

Yes, Sporting KC is coming off a drubbing of the Rapids — the club’s most lopsided win of the season — but attentions has shifted to preparing for a Cincinnati squad with the lowest point total in Major League Soccer.

Guarding against complacency will be paramount for Kansas City, and remaining aware of, and humbled by, the conference standings will play a key role in that.

“Although they’re not doing so well, we have to face this team as if it’s a playoff,” Sporting KC forward Alan Pulido said. “We have to have the same mentality.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Pulido made his first start last weekend since returning from Mexican National Team duty and scored KC’s first goal against Colorado. Although Pulido will surely be kept busy against Cincinnati, victory isn’t a certainty for Sporting KC.

Cincinnati has scored a league-low 11 goals while shipping 31 to opponents — the worst goal differential (-20) in MLS.

But much of that damage has come on the road. In a three-game span from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7, Cincinnati lost three straight road games (4-0, 2-0 and 3-0, to New York City FC, Minnesota United and the Philadelphia Union, respectively).

At home, however, those losses have come by much tighter margins. And two of Cinci’s four wins were at home, as were all four ties.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in our group that thinks this is an easy game, by any means,” Vermes said. “We know that we’re going into another team’s place to play and it’s going to be difficult. It’s going to be very difficult, and there’s not a game in MLS that’s easy.”

Despite its struggles, Cincinnati is still an excellent side when it comes to winning second balls. And although it may not be the prettiest way to play soccer, Cincinnati does a great job of fighting for loose balls — a type of soccer that, while perhaps not the most effective, can turn a game on its head in a heartbeat.

Pulido is the first to recognize that Wednesday’s match won’t be a walk in the park. Sporting KC might spend much of its time in Cinci’s half, but fans shouldn’t expect another blowout.

“I think that sometimes a 1-0 win could also be a very good game,” Pulido said. “Our goal is really to not score many, many goals but just to be able to play the way that the coach wants us to play and develop his strategy the best way possible.”