Sporting Kansas City takes advantage of Rapids’ long layoff on way to 4-0 home victory

Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) guards against Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

The Colorado Rapids looked like a team that hadn’t played in a month when they visited Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday night.

That was probably because they literally had not played in a month — due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team — before Saturday’s game against Sporting Kansas City.

And Kansas City took advantage of that Rocky Mountain rust, cruising to a 4-0 victory in which the three points in the standings never looked in doubt.

It did take Sporting KC 54 minutes to finally break the deadlock through Alan Pulido, but KC did seem to be controlling all aspects of the game. Andreu Fontas, Gadi Kinda and Gerso Fernandes also scored second-half goals to put an exclamation mark on the victory.

The Rapids’ previous game was on Sept. 23 before the outbreak shut down team activities for several weeks, which ultimately forced the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to postpone Rapids games for a further 10 days.

And you could tell that the Rapids hadn’t played a competitive game in over a month. Slow reactions, sloppy passing and a lack of fluidity littered the Rapids’ play, allowing Kansas City to take control of the game and capitalize on Colorado mistakes.

All that was missing for Kansas City in the first 54 minutes was the final finish.

A sloppy start to the game saw Colorado commit several early fouls, both unneeded and in dangerous positions. That was followed by the Rapids’ backline being stretched thin as Kansas City’s wingers made deep runs into open space on the far side of play.

And if it wasn’t the Kansas City offense pulling Colorado’s defense apart, it was the Rapids’ players themselves.

Receiving the ball in seemingly little danger, Colorado centerback Lalas Abubakar played a lazy pass across the edge of his box to teammate Danny Wilson.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The pass was so poor it allowed Pulido to not only latch onto it with no one but the goalkeeper to beat, but Pulido himself seemed surprised to have the ball at his feet. And so in the most uncharacteristic fashion for the star forward, a heavy touch gave Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough time and space to close down Pulido and make the save.

But the difference between the two teams was so stark that Kansas City finished the first half outshooting Colorado 9-0. By the full-time whistle, Sporting KC led that category 23-5 with 12 of those shots on target.

Colorado’s first shot came in the 82nd minute.

But Sporting KC’s fortunes changed in the second half. Pulido finally found the breakthrough after another couple of chances that were a little too easy for Yarbrough.

Playing in his first game since Oct. 3 due to international duty, Pulido returned to the lineup with a team-leading seven shots on goal. During that break, Pulido only played 13 of an available 180 minutes for the Mexican National Team.

So when given another chance to strike, he certainly did. Picking up the ball on the edge of the box with several defenders on his back, Pulido cut inside before firing a shot across his body and into Colorado’s net for the opening goal.

54' We told y'all he was going to be a problem tonight.#SKCvCOL 1-0 // @alanpulido pic.twitter.com/qRqE4M1aJm — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) October 25, 2020

While a goal from Pulido is almost an expectation, a goal from defender Fontas is not.

The Spanish centerback was a late addition to the starting lineup after Winston Reid was ruled out with groin tightness. But Fontas certainly took advantage of his opportunity, placing in a close-range shot that was put on a plate for him by Pulido.

Kinda and Fernandes each scored on their last kicks of the game to put the game to bed — Kinda with an 87th-minute goal before being substituted and Fernandes with the last kick of the game.

The victory moves Kansas City into first place in the Western Conference by a point, with the Seattle Sounders holding a game in hand.