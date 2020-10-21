Sporting Kansas City Academy produces another MLS signing in forward Wilson Harris

Sporting KC

Just when you thought the Sporting Kansas City Academy had produced enough homegrown players, it has pumped out yet another young talent in the form of forward Wilson Harris.

Sporting Kansas City signed Harris through 2021 on Wednesday afternoon with options for 2022 and 2023. Harris has already adhered to mandatory health and safety protocols set by Sporting and MLS prior to joining the first team for training, meaning he will be available for selection for Sporting KC’s game against Colorado on Saturday.

“It’s been a long time coming and it’s pretty surreal,” Wilson told The Star. “I feel super blessed and honored to be a part of this organization and to have to the come up I’ve had is the perfect way.”

Harris joins Sporting KC after three seasons with Sporting Kansas City II in the United Soccer Leagues, starting 39 of his 56 appearances. Harris, at age 20, scored 23 goals for the club, becoming the youngest USL player to eclipse the 20-goal mark.

Harris also led the Sporting KC U-19’s in the 2017-18 U.S. Soccer Development Academy campaign, scoring 18 goals in 17 appearances.

And if that isn’t enough for Sporting KC fans, Harris said he sees some of himself in star forward Alan Pulido.

“It’s great to play under these guys and learn from some really class players. I hope to add some much to my game because of it,” Harris said. “I guess you could compare me to Pulido because he’s a No. 9, good on the ball and a great finisher. So I want to be like that.”

Harris, a native of Los Angeles, spent much of his youth career with the Real SoCal Academy and the Seattle Sounders FC Academy.

He joined the Sporting Kansas City Academy in 2017 after Sporting KC Academy Director Jon Parry reached out to his father about moving to the Midwest.

“I think taking the leap was pretty tough,” Harris said. “The best thing for me was to come out on trial and see Kansas City because being from California I didn’t know much about Kansas and Kansas City so getting out here, it’s a really nice place and just taking the leap to believe in myself and really try and become a professional. That was my main goal.”

Joining the first team with just four regular-season games left in the season, Harris hopes to at least open his MLS account in 2020.

As for 2021? Harris wants at least 10 goals.

“Definitely just getting off the mark is key for me and solidify myself in the MLS,” he said.