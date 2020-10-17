Sporting Kansas City comes away with 2-2 tie in Chicago after Fire’s late goal

Sporting Kansas City Head Coach Peter Vermes watches the run of play during the game between Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City SC on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. (Nick Tre. Smith/Special to the Star). File photo

For the second time in as many games, Sporting Kansas City found itself on the wrong end of a video review.

Along with a Chicago goal with the final kick of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time, the call resulted in further dropped points for KC in the standings as it tied the Chicago Fire 2-2 at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday.

Looking to carry a 1-0 lead into halftime, Amadou Dia was on hand to block a shot off the line from Chicago’s Robert Beric.

Having already gotten the ball away from danger, Kansas City looked to be in the clear, but play was pulled back and the goal was awarded to Chicago via the video assistant referee.

The decision comes just days after Kansas City was denied a goal in a 1-0 loss to Dallas. Kansas City was denied an 87th-minute equalizer when Kinda was deemed to have fouled Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer, resulting in a strong reaction from Sporting Kansas City.

Although that goal didn’t go to an official referee review, Sporting coach Peter Vermes was told that VAR had checked the play and deemed that Kinda had fouled Maurer.

Although no official angle of Beric’s goal on Saturday was provided by Major League Soccer by the conclusion of the game, screenshots of the goal appear to show the ball was indeed narrowly over the line.

So the #ChicagoFire goal given on VAR, my model shows it to be ~2" over the line. #CHIvSKC #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/xVoqkGLx22 — SoccerPhotogrammetry AKA "A Nice Gentleman" (@OffsideModeling) October 17, 2020

But for a decision to be overturned there needs to be a “clear and obvious error” made by the referee, there can certainly be doubts on how clear the ball was completely over the line.

Sporting KC’s Erik Hurtado opened the scoring in the 35th minute to give Kansas City the lead in the club’s first game in Soldier Field since 2009.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Winning the ball from Chicago’s Mauricio Pineda, Kinda played a well-weighted ball ahead of Hurtado who was able to take a touch around Wyatt Omsberg and poke the ball past goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth and into the back of the net.

35' Gadi Kinda picks a pocket and slides it through to Hurtado, who is averaging a goal every 69 minutes! #CHIvSKC 0-1 // @BlueKC #HereForGood pic.twitter.com/cUQYoOSBZM — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) October 17, 2020

Although Chicago’s equalizer came in a controversial manner, it was also no surprise that the opportunity came from a corner.

The Fire constantly caused trouble for Kansas City on set-pieces, causing several nervy moments in the first half for Kansas City. KC goalie Tim Melia was called into action early on when former-SKC man CJ Sapong scuffed a shot off a corner from close range.

So when Kansas City failed to clear a Chicago corner in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, it was no huge surprise to see the ball land at Beric’s feet unmarked. Taking a quick touch, Beric fired past Melia and into the feet of Dia, who’s original goal-line clearance was called back as a goal.

Almost poetically, after Kinda was deemed to have fouled Maurer to cancel out the goal against Dallas, it was Kinda who was on hand to put KC up 2-1 on Saturday.

Ilie Sanchez was on hand to flick on Johnny Russell’s low corner to the near post, putting the ball on a silver platter for Kinda.

All he had to do was put some part of his body on the ball, so Kinda simply threw himself at the ball, falling into the back of the net alongside the ball.

But just when the game looked done and dusted and Kansas City was running down the clock, Chicago substitute Djordje Mihailovic scored on the last kick of the game to tie the game.

Mihailovic broke free down the left wing before taking on a charging Melia and calmly waiting for the right opportunity to put the ball in the back of the net.

Despite the tie, Kansas City still sits nine points clear of the final MLS Cup Playoffs spot with just 15 regular-season points left to play for.