Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes blasts MLS ref inconsistencies during 17-minute barrage

Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes didn't see a lot to like Tuesday night as his team lost 5-2 to the visiting Houston Dynamo.

There’s a phenomenon in sports known as “coach speak”: the overused jargon and phrases uses by coaches around the world in which they say a lot of words but nothing substantial at the same time.

Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes is not one of those coaches.

Sporting KC was inexplicably denied a late game-tying goal against FC Dallas Wednesday due to a referee’s decision. And Vermes was still hot about it Friday afternoon, discussing at length the officiating in Major League Soccer.

Vermes spent roughly 17 minutes of his 21-minute Friday news conference blasting inconsistencies and what he sees as a lack of refereeing standards across MLS in recent years. He also made it clear that his monologue wasn’t about a beef with specific referees or games, but a league-wide issue.

“This conversation now, it’ll be put out there and I get it,” he said. “And then the referee is going to be pissed at me because they think that I think they’re all terrible, and that’s not the case. I don’t think that. I just think that we have to have a standard that we are continuously striving for as a league.”

The longest-tenured coach in MLS — who’s been involved in the league in some capacity since its inception in 1996 — certainly didn’t mince words. And while he made it clear that he took issue with Sporting’s disallowed goal against Dallas, a few other things also annoyed him that night: Dallas players purposely delaying restarts of the game by kicking the ball away, or not giving the ball to a Sporting KC player on an SKC throw-in.

“Some of the situations that we’ve been facing need to start changing, and I’m just completely exhausted from it,” Vermes said. “And quite frankly so is our team and so is our club.”

He said other teams seem to get away with more than his side does, or can.

“I’m not asking for, ‘Give me something, give me something.’ I’m asking just call the game the way it is. And that’s the problem we have, and I think it’s unfair,” Vermes said. “We’re trying to put the ball down to play, guy kicks it away. I can tell you this, our guy kicks the ball away on the next play, guess who gets the yellow card? We do. He doesn’t. I’m just tired of it.”

Vermes looks back to a specific memory when he first joined the club as technical director. During one of the final games of the season Kansas City was facing off against the New England Revoluation in a game that didn’t alter playoff positions.

Former KC forward Claudio Lopez was through one-on-one with the goalkeeper before being promptly dragged down from behind and consequently shown a straight red card.

Following the game on Monday morning, Vermes called then-leading MLS referee Paul Tamberino, questioning the decision.

“Paul, I just want to understand this. You’ve got two teams, the game’s not going to change anybody’s standing in the playoffs, it’s going to be this way that where understand in a normal circumstance it would be a red card,” Vermes said. “But since the game had no outcome on the playoffs or anything, whether either team won or lost, why not just make the call, call the penalty and just not give the guy the red card?”

Tamberino’s response was simple:

“Because the referee’s job has nothing to do when you talk about the result,” Tamberino explained. “He can’t think about the result, he has to think about what is happening at the time and how do the rules apply to the game.”

That explanation altered the way Vermes thought about refereeing. And he thinks that perspective is missing in today’s officiating.

He understands that there are tactics in soccer — some teams try to time waste and run down the clock. But he only thinks that way of play is acceptable if done inside the rules of the game and not through purposeful delay of play and other rule-bending tactics.

When an opponent is slowing down the game, he’ll often approach the fourth official with a few choice words.

“I always tell the fourth official, I always say, ‘OK, look. When we go up and we decide that we’re now going to start slowing the game down, and the other the team wants to speed it up because now they’re losing, you guys don’t come to us and tell us to start speeding up the game,’” Vermes said.

“What do you think happens all the time? We get yellow cards, they tell us to speed up the game,” he continued. “I can’t for the life of me understand that. And so, to me, those are the things that frustrate me because there’s something missing.”

One of those instances came against Dallas this week, when Sporting KC was awarded a throw-in and the ball bounced toward a Dallas player. Instead of passing the ball directly to the KC player, Dallas’ player chipped the ball a little to the side and back out of bounds toward the advertising boards.

In response, the KC player went to pick up the ball off a nearby ball stand before being warned by referee Armando Villarreal to stop wasting time.

“I’m disgusted by those aspects of the game,” Vermes said. “And I understand that everyone sits there and says, ‘Your team does it, too.’ Great — if my team does it, give us a yellow card. The problem is I’m sick and tired of us being the one that gets the infractions called against us all the time. We suffer the consequences — that’s what I have a problem with.”

Vermes believes referees should be held accountable for their decisions: They should be made to explain their rulings, and their deliberations should be made available during game-changing calls.

“I would love to hear what the audio was like between the VAR and the center referee and, for that matter, all the referees on the field,” Vermes said. “I’d just like to understand what transpired. I’m not trying to play a ‘Got ya’ game. That’s not my objective.”

“I’ve gotten texts and WhatsApp messages from all other the world, going, ‘What was this call?’ Asking me. And that’s even more infuriating because I’ve got to explain how that call came about and I don’t even have the answers.”