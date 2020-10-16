Sporting KC captain Matt Besler joins De Soto-based in honoring area’s ‘Good Sports’

Having spent nearly his whole life in the Kansas City area, Matt Besler knows a thing or two about the people who call KC home.

But even then, occasionally, something or someone will stand out to the Sporting Kansas City captain that makes him realize the uniqueness of the people who also call this tightly knit metropolitan area.

It could be a soccer player who was told he’d never be able to play again but eventually features for his high school soccer team. An immigrant soccer player whose second language is English yet still helps teach other kids that they, too, can join and excel for their school athletic teams.

Or even a color guard athlete whose ability to effortlessly twirl blades and rifles high in the air amazes even a professional soccer player like Besler.

Those were just three of 10 athletes who were chosen as Good Sport athletes by Besler and deli chain Goodcents in a competition to highlight and honor Kansas City high school athletes.

“In Kansas City, I feel like, from the outside people think ‘Kansas City, it’s a smaller city and there’s not much going on,’” Besler told The Star. “But when you really look at what we have here, there are so many different kinds of people coming from different backgrounds, and the fact that we have so many amazing stories from high school-age people is incredible.”

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Besler partnered with De Soto, Kansas-based Goodcents for the #GoodSportKC initiative.

The initiative was created to help highlight high school junior and senior athletes who’s season’s have been affected by COVID-19.

But not just any student-athlete could be submitted into the competition. An athlete had to be nominated by someone else with a reason as to why he or she deserved to be considered a Good Sport athlete.

More than 100 submissions were fielded by the competition’s deadline of Sept. 13.

“It was an enjoyable process for me just getting to hear about some of these student-athletes stories and what they’ve overcome and what they’ve achieved so far. I really enjoyed it,” Besler said.

“It was hard. It was very, very hard to determine some of the winners. I feel bad for some of the people that we had to leave out.”

The 10 winners enjoyed a handful of rewards, including Sporting KC gear, free Goodcents food for a year and the chance to talk to Besler via Zoom and appear in a commercial with him.

“Each story was unique and that’s something that I actually told each person. We got to do a Zoom call before we filmed the commercial to congratulate them and inform each person that they were going to be a winner,” Besler said.

“But that’s something that I wanted to tell them and one of the messages that I had: not only congratulations but just, ‘Embrace your story because it is special and it’s very unique.’ Unique is a good thing.”

The commercial features clips of each high schooler as Besler talks about traits shared by Good Sport athletes: courage, passion and perseverance, to name a few.

And ultimately, while it’s the athletes who will be rewarded for their grit and determination through COVID-19 and life in general, Besler gained just as much from the experience.

“It definitely touched me,” he said. “It motivated me to hear what they’re going through and how they’re persevering through this challenging time.

“It was a pick-me-up — that’s really what it was. I got just as much out of this experience as they did, if not more.”

The 10 Good Sport athletes

Naji Aburas - Lee’s Summit boys soccer

Payton Verhulst - Bishop Miege girls basketball

Marco Ibarra - Guadalupe Centers boys soccer

Maddie Nofsinger - Liberty color guard

Wilmer España - Olathe North boys soccer

PJ Allred - Smith-Cotton football

Kali Butts - Smith-Cotton wrestling

Natalie Payne - Shawnee Mission South girls basketball

Joshua Curry - Olathe South boys soccer