What Sporting KC had to say after FC Dallas wins following disallowed goal

FC Dallas’ Ryan Hollingshead, (12) pumps his fist as he reacts to fans as teammate Fafa Picault (9) runs back to set up on defense following Hollingshead’s goal during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Sporting KC in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The Dallas Morning News via AP

In the immediate aftermath of Sporting Kansas City’s 1-0 loss to FC Dallas on Wednesday night, tempers were running high in the Kansas City camp.

Trailing 1-0 in the 87th minute at Toyota Stadium, Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer fumbled a tough shot that dropped to a crowd in front of his net.

Sporting KC’s Gadi Kinda was the first to emerge from that crowd, knocking the ball past Maurer before the pair tumbled over together. Johnny Russell was on hand to smash home the loose ball, but celebrations were quickly stunted as referee Armando Villarreal ran over to disallow the goal.

On closer review, Kinda was on his past Maurer but was pulled down by the goalkeeper, forcing the goalmouth scramble that Russell put to bed.

Villarreal deemed that Kinda had fouled Maurer before the goal and therefore it would not stand.

Even after Villarreal disallowed the goal, Vermes was told that the Virtual Assistant Referee also reviewed the play and deemed that Kinda had indeed fouled Maurer.

Here’s what Vermes, along with defender Jaylin Lindsey and goalkeeper Tim Melia, had to say on the matter:

Peter Vermes

“It’s utterly ridiculous that that’s not a goal. If the ball doesn’t enter the goal then it should be a penalty for the goalkeeper tackling Gadi Kinda and it would be a red card. So it’s one of two things, it’s a goal or it’s a penalty and a red card for the goalkeeper.

“The fact that it’s not, with VAR and everything else, I can not for the life of me understand how that call could be made. Because I was told explicitly by the referee that VAR evaluated and also called it a foul on our guy. Which, I’m sorry, but on this one, there’s no chance. If you’ve watched it yourself, there’s absolutely zero chance.

“First off, he parries the ball down so the ball is live. Our guy hits it, it goes underneath him and he tackles our player. I don’t understand where you get the idea that our player is infraction of a violation. I have no idea.

“Sad, very sad. Points taken away from us for absolutely no reason. Because if you let the play go, you have VAR, if you’re actually watching it and you look at it and have any clue about the game, you understand that it’s one of those things that I said. Simple as can be.

“I thought the game went really well for us apart from that huge mistake. And that’s a mistake that’s a game-changing call and you have both referee and VAR — and I was told that VAR also said it was a foul on our guy. In my opinion, you have two people that are incorrect in a game-changing play.”

Jaylin Lindsey

“It’s unbelievable. Just how we lost points because of that. Clearly in the video, for me and my teammates, we see that the keeper tackles Gadi and the way that the referee handled it gave them the foul, it’s atrocious.

“I think it’s disrespectful to us because they took points away from us I think. I think it should have went our way, but it is what it is, the referee called what they called. We’ve just got to move on, we’ve got another game on Saturday really quick.”

Tim Melia

“First, it’s just extremely disappointing. It’s almost as if our PRO organization does not understand the effort that the players, the coaching staff, the organization has put in place to put a good product on the field.

“And then when you watch things like that unfold and you’re just sitting there scratching your head where you got a system in place that’s supposed to review the rules of the game and implement them correctly and then they just don’t, it’s just so disappointing. It’s almost disrespectful to the work that’s been going on throughout that entire game.”