‘Utterly ridiculous’: Sporting KC incensed after tying goal is waved off by referee

Sporting Kansas City’s players and coach Peter Vermes had a couple of choice words to describe Wednesday night’s 1-0 loss at FC Dallas:

Disappointing. Unbelievable. Ridiculous. Disrespectful. Atrocious.

In the final minutes of play at Toyota Stadium, Sporting KC’s Johnny Russell fired in what looked like the equalizer after a goalmouth scramble.

Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer fumbled a shot, clashed with Gadi Kinda and Russell was on hand to smash the ball home from close range.

After a hard-fought road game, it looked like Sporting KC would be leaving with a point. That was until referee Armando Villarreal ran over to the play, blew his whistle and waved his arms to disallow the goal, claiming that Kinda had fouled Maurer.

“It’s utterly ridiculous that that’s not a goal,” Vermes said after the game. “If the ball doesn’t enter the goal then it should be a penalty for the goalkeeper tackling Gadi Kinda and it would be a red card.”

Sporting KC defender Jaylin Lindsey and goalkeeper Tim Melia also had their take on the disallowed goal.

“Clearly in the video, for me and my teammates, we see that the keeper tackles Gadi and the way that the referee handled it gave them the foul, it’s atrocious,” Lindsey said. “I think it’s disrespectful to us because they took points away from us I think.”

“It’s just extremely disappointing,” Melia said. “It’s almost as if our PRO organization does not understand the effort that the players, the coaching staff, the organization has put in place to put a good product on the field.”

Vermes was also told by the fourth official that the Video Assistant Referee had also checked the play and ruled a foul on Kinda.

“In my opinion, you have two people that are incorrect in a game-changing play,” Vermes said.

Sporting was ultimately beaten by a 43rd-minute goal from Ryan Hollingshead, whose first-time volley bounced off the post and then the back of Melia’s head and into the goal.

Although a fortunate goal it was perhaps deserved for Dallas, which dominated the first half. The hosts outpossessed Sporting KC in the first half 69% to 31%, outpassed it 269 to 119, and outshot it 10 to 4. None of Sporting’s four shots were on target.

Sporting sat deep in its own half for the opening 45 minutes as it started an unfamiliar lineup that included first starts of the season for Daniel Salloi and Andreu Fontas.

Homegrown midfielder Felipe Hernandez also got his first start in five games while Erik Hurtado also started following his Major League Soccer Goal of the Week against Nashville on Sunday.

The changes came after Dallas was afforded a longer rest than Kansas City because Dallas’ match against Minnesota United was postponed earlier in the week because of positive COVID-19 tests for Minnesota.

“They had the week and we didn’t, we knew that they were going to have a lot more energy in the game,” Vermes said. “We were going to try and absorb whatever pressure we could in the first half.”

And it almost worked too, but a giveaway in the defensive third by Gerso Fernandes allowed Dallas’ young star Bryan Reynolds to whip a cross toward Hollingshead at the back post.

But as a whole, and especially when Russell, Kinda and Ilie Sanchez came on as substitutes for the second half, Kansas City looked like a team that deserved at least a road point.

Salloi was barely involved in play before being substituted off at halftime but Hurtado produced a quiet but confident 90 minutes.

Hernandez also enjoyed a solid 77 minutes, reflecting the experience that he gained earlier in the season when Sporting KC suffered from the injury bug. Hernandez was replaced by fellow homegrown player Cameron Duke for his seventh appearance of the season.

But most impressive was that of Fontas, who was making his first appearance for Sporting KC since a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake on Aug. 10, 2019.

Fontas returned to the lineup after recovering from an Achilles tendon injury and seemingly falling down the pecking order of available center backs. But the Spaniard put in a near-flawless game alongside Roberto Puncec, making several vital clearances and blocks in the first half.

“I think he came in and did a great job with what he did and obviously playing for 90 minutes is pretty amazing honestly because it’s pretty hard to come back after not playing for a while and play a straight 90 minutes,” Lindsey said. “I thought he came onto the field today well with the team and he gelled in well.”

But aside from the disallowed goal, Sporting KC was unable to find a way back into the game.

The loss signifies not only the first time Sporting has been shut out in a 2020 MLS regular-season game but a streak of five games without a win against Dallas. The last time Sporting KC defeated Dallas was a 3-0 road win in October 2018.