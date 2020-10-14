Sporting KC, fielding different starting lineup, is shut out for first time this year

The Dallas Morning News via AP

Sporting Kansas City’s starting lineup looking a little unfamiliar in Wednesday night’s game at FC Dallas.

Daniel Salloi and Andreu Fontas both made their first starts of the season while Erik Hurtado and Felipe Hernandez also earned spots in the starting lineup. In turn, typical starters such as Winston Reid, Johnny Russell and Ilie Sanchez were all absent from the starting 11.

As a result, Kansas City spent the whole first half of the back foot and couldn’t produce a goal in the second half as it fell 1-0 to Dallas. It was the first time in 2020 that Sporting was shut out in a Major League Soccer regular-season game.

Dallas’ Ryan Hollingshead opened the scoring on the cusp of halftime after his shot cannoned off the post and bounced off the back of goalkeeper Tim Melia’s head and into the back of the net.

Although the goal itself could be considered lucky it was long coming for Dallas. The hosts outpossessed Sporting KC in the first half 69% to 31%, outpassed it 269 to 119, and outshot it 10 to 4. None of Sporting’s four shots were on target.

Sporting Kansas City thought it had scored the equalizer in the 87th minute but Russell’s goal was ruled out for a foul on Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer in the goalmouth scramble.

Going into halftime would have been considered a win for Sporting, which seemed content to sit back and absorb pressure from Dallas. Conceding just two goals across three straight wins, Sporting looked to tire out Dallas in the first half before unloading the big guns off the bench in the second half.

But with just three minutes until half, a Gerso Fernandes giveaway in Sporting’s defensive third allowed Dallas’ young star Bryan Reynolds to whip a cross toward the back post.

Unmarked, Hollingshead was on hand to volley a first-time shot off the goalpost and onto the back of Melia’s head and into the goal.

Sporting KC’s mixed-up lineup comes off the news that its game against the Colorado Rapids on Oct. 21 had been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases for the Rapids.

This meant that Sporting KC could field a weakened team against Dallas before playing a full-strength team against Chicago on Saturday with a full week to recover afterward.

And the new additions to the starting lineup certainly didn’t do bad. Salloi was barely involved in play before being substituted off at halftime but Hurtado produced a quiet but confident game following his MLS Goal of the Week on Sunday.

Hernandez also enjoyed a solid 77 minutes, reflecting the experience that he gained earlier in the season when Sporting KC suffered from the injury bug. Hernandez was replaced by fellow homegrown player Cameron Duke for his seventh appearance of the season.

But most impressive was that of Fontas, who was making his first appearance for Sporting KC since a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake on Aug. 10, 2019.

Fontas returned to the lineup after recovering from an Achilles tendon injury and seemingly falling down the pecking order of available center backs. But the Spaniard put in a near-flawless game alongside Roberto Puncec, making several vital clearances and blocks in the first half.

He also played a part in multiple passages of play as Sporting Kansas City played the ball out of the back — a tactic that seemed to be working until Fernandes’ giveaway.

Halftime substitutes in the form of Russell, Sanchez and Gadi Kinda offered attacking intent from Sporting, with the eventual possession sitting 57% to 43% in favor of Dallas.

And that attacking intent should have resulted in a goal if not for a questionable call from referee Armando Villarreal.

Fumbling a shot that was fired through a crowd, Dallas goalkeeper Maurer fumbled the ball straight into the path of Kinda. The pair collided in the goalmouth, with Maurer looking to have pulled down Kinda, allowing Russell to fire home from close range. But almost immediately Villarreal rushed overblowing his whistle for a foul and overturning the goal.

Sporting Kansas City’s loss means the club has now failed to defeat Dallas on the last five occasions, with the most recent win coming in a 3-0 road win in October 2018.