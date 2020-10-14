Better back-line play has bolstered Sporting Kansas City’s push toward MLS Cup Playoffs

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (7) celebrates with teammates Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton (11) after scoring their only goal during the game between Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City SC on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. (Nick Tre. Smith/Special to the Star). Nick Tre. Smith/Special to the S

When Tim Melia crashed into Fabian Habers in the opening seconds of Sporting Kansas City’s game against the Chicago Fire last week, all eyes turned to referee Marcos de Oliveira.

Overlooked was the fact that, as Melia left his goalkeeper position and brought down Habers for the penalty, Sporting left winger Khiry Shelton had rushed in behind and was standing on Melia’s goal line.

If Habers got past Melia, Shelton was there to cover for him.

Just minutes later, after Melia saved the penalty kick, right winger Johnny Russell was on hand to head the rebounded shot off the goal line and stave off an early deficit. Kansas City won the game 1-0.

A couple of days later, Amadou Dia was on hand to make several lung-busting defensive runs and tackles to break up multiple counter-attacks against Nashville. Kansas City also went on to win that game, too, 2-1.

“When players are making those selfless actions to make sure that they’re covering for one another, I think just as a group everyone would play better,” Melia said Tuesday.

Sporting KC has seen a dramatic uptick in form recently, winning its last three games and picking up 12 of the last 18 points available. In the five games preceding that run, when Major League Soccer resumed play following the MLS is Back Tournament, Kansas City had gained just five of a possible 15 points.

The recent swing in form has seen Kansas City move to within a point of the Western Conference lead prime position for qualifying for the MLS Cup Playoffs next month.

But the position Kansas City is in right now would not be possible if not for a change in mentality and a team-wide aim to put in that extra bit of effort for one another.

That’s not to say that attitude wasn’t there earlier in the season, but a lack of stability and confidence which led to easy chances for opponents kept pulling Kansas City back.

Sporting KC’s next game comes Wednesday night at FC Dallas (7:30 p.m. Central Time). The last time the two teams met, a Graham Zusi mistake handed Dallas the game-winning goal in the 86th minute. That mistake was just one of a trend during the first half of the season that saw Kansas City drop from its position of dominance in the standings.

But that’s no longer the case.

“I think when you’re in a good rhythm defensively everyone plays better,” Melia said. “When you’re in that mentality of you know someone else is going to cover for you and you someone else has your back it’s very important.”

In Kansas City’s last three games the club has outscored opponents 5-2, winning all three games by a solitary goal. And as is often the saying in soccer, good teams need the ability to grind out close games and win single-goal matches.

One of the major differences now? Calm among those on the team’s back line. Calmness on the ball has allowed KC’s defenders to pull opposing players out of position as they chase the play, creating openings that Kansas City can exploit to play out of the back.

The KC back line has been able to push farther upfield, and in turn, allow the midfield to also step up and apply pressure.

“We’re getting a little further away from our goal so the opposing team needs to be cleaner with all the balls they play through, with the possession in the middle,” Melia said. “I think that’s really helping us get positive results.”

One of the catalysts to that change is centerback Winston Reid.

The New Zealander on loan from English Premier League team West Ham United has had to wait his turn to earn a starting spot in KC’s back line.

Although his quality has always been apparent, Reid spent the first half of the season working back to match fitness from a series of knee injuries that have kept him out of action since 2018. But since earning his spot in the starting lineup, Reid has impressed Vermes.

“There’s only one other guy I’ve seen do that before ... and you’re looking at him,” Vermes said with a smile.

(Vermes joined the Kansas City Wizards in 2000 and won Defensive Player of the Year and the MLS Cup in his first year in KC.)

Of the five matches Reid has started in 2020, Sporting KC has won four. In all four of those games, Kansas City has won by a single goal. The outlier is KC’s 5-2 loss to Houston on Aug. 26.

“The best teams, people always say, win games 1-0, and that’s something we’ve done in the past and need to get back to and I think Winston’s helping us solidify that role again,” Melia said.