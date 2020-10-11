‘World-class goal’ lifts Sporting KC to home victory over Nashville, 3 crucial points

Sporting Kansas City defender Winston Reid heads the ball over Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal during the first half Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park. AP

In the space of just two minutes, Sporting Kansas City went from enduring a frustrating night against one of Major League Soccer’s best defenses to controlling a comfortable home victory.

Sporting KC trailed 1-0 within the first 15 minutes against MLS newcomer Nashville Soccer Club, but a goal from Gerso Fernandes swiftly followed by a Nashville red card flipped the game on its head.

Substitute Erik Hurtado scored an MLS Goal of the Month candidate to put the game to bed 2-1.

The win improved Sporting KC’s record against expansion teams making their first visit to Children’s Mercy Park to 7-1-1.

“That was a world-class goal,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said.

But it wasn’t always an easy night for Kansas City in its first game against Nashville, which came in allowing an MLS fifth-best 14 goals.

Walker Zimmerman opened the scoring for Nashville in the 15th minute. Rising above a pack of players in KC’s box challenging for the ball off a corner kick, the 6-foot-3 center back powered in a header to give Nashville an early lead.

That was the first red flag for KC: conceding a goal at home to a team that had scored just 11 in 15 games.

Not taking any credit from Nashville, the visitors dominated possession in the first 15 minutes of play, creating several chances behind Amadou Dia’s left side of the defense.

But as soon the ball hit the back of Sporting KC’s net, Nashville’s penalty box resembled a school of tuna trapped inside a fishing net: tightly packed with little room to maneuver.

It’s a tactic that’s given Nashville success in recent weeks. Nashville was undefeated in four games before Sunday night, scoring just two goals in that span and conceding only one.

Any chances Sporting KC created came in the form of attacking from the wings due to how tightly compact Nashville’s fullbacks where.

Both Johnny Russell and Fernandes had opportunities from tight angles in the first half, but neither was able to put one home. But working together allowed KC to finally unlock the Nashville defense.

With both of Nashville’s fullbacks already on yellow cards, Russell and Fernandes attacked the pair relentlessly to create chances in the box.

Picking up the ball on the right wing in the 53rd minute, Johnny Russell made an aggressive inside cut toward yellow-carded Daniel Lovitz. With the Nashville defender scared to commit, Russell skipped past him with ease and quickly closed in at the near post.

As Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis guarded his front post against the shot, Russell slid a ball across for Fernandes to tap home.

With Lovitz’s side already exploited, Sporting KC’s Gianluca Busio went to work on Nashville’s other carded fullback, Alistair Johnston. But Johnston wasn’t as careful as Lovitz — he brought down Busio and was sent off with a second yellow card.

Substitute striker Hurtado put the exclamation point on Sporting KC’s victory with one of the prettiest goals Children’s Mercy Park has seen in a long time. Running onto an early cross over the backline from Dia, Hurtado had all the time in the world to control the ball and take a shot.

But that was too simple.

Eyeing the flight of the ball, Hurtado first-time scissor-volleyed it over Willis’ head and into the top right corner.

Sporting KC won the possession battle 60% to 40%.

With the victory and Seattle’s loss to LAFC on Sunday, Kansas City moves within one point of the Western Conference lead.