Sporting KC girded for this defense-minded MLS newcomer’s 1st vist to CMP this weekend

Sporting Kansas City Head Coach Peter Vermes watches the run of play during the game between Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City SC on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. (Nick Tre. Smith/Special to the Star). Nick Tre. Smith/Special to the Star

There’s a lot of work that goes into preparing for a soccer game that many people don’t realize.

One example of that is sightlines. Or, more precisely, sightlines for a player in a stadium that they’re either familiar or not familiar with.

“There are sightlines that players have that when a player’s hitting a ball and he’s trying to hit it to someone, he’s peripherally looking,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes explained Friday.

“So he’s not necessarily looking straight at the ball but he’s also not looking at where he’s going to play, he’s kind of in between, and the sightlines have a lot to do with how your accuracy and your aim is.”

These are the kind of things that Vermes has to take into consideration when Kansas City prepares for each and every game.

In Children’s Mercy Park, KC’s players obviously have a good feel of their surroundings and feel more comfortable in making passes across the field.

But on the road, that familiarity disappears.

Luckily for Vermes and his staff, that one’s aspect that they won’t have to deal with Sunday when Sporting KC hosts Nashville for the first time in MLS history.

Not that there aren’t challenges in preparing for a team they’ve never played before.

“It’s a little harder to study film because you’ve never played against them so you don’t know how they’re going to be,” Busio admitted.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

One of the main issues Sporting faces against Nashville is a stout defense. Despite sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference, Nashville has conceded just 14 goals — tied for fifth-best in the league.

“I think that’s one of the big strengths of theirs. I think they defend really well,” Vermes said. “They’re very organized, they’re in a very solid lock and it has been very tough for teams to break them down.”

Nashville is one of several teams in the league who play with a low block and try to attack on the break. It’s one of the reasons why they have such a good defensive record but the second-lowest goals scored in the league (11).

Additionally, Nashville not only plays primarily with a deep backline, but they’re also extremely disciplined and stay in shape much better than many other teams in the league.

“A lot of teams sometimes get a little bit antsy, a little bit impatient, with defending like that,” Vermes said. “You have to be mentally tough, I think they’ve shown that and it’s a really strong quality of theirs.”

That discipline is a result of Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs’ knowledge of how to build a successful team. Jacobs was Sporting KC’s assistant technical director from 2015-17 and learned the importance of building a team with proven MLS experience.

For Nashville, that comes in the form of players like Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz and Dave Romney.

“Most of the domestic players in our league I’ve been watching since they were youth players so I know an awful lot about them,” Jacobs told The Star. “You probably see more mistakes made in our league by international players that clubs have very little resource or reference about.”

“For us, any player we look at, whether it’s domestic or international, we’re going to get as much information as possible and we’re going to try and mitigate risk.”

Nashville’s veteran leadership and defensive style may require Kansas City to take a closer look at how it plans to break down the Nashville defense.

There’s no question that Kansas City will stick with possession-based game play, but dependent on how Nashville set up, KC may need to adjust accordingly.

“It doesn’t change that much with whoever we play, but it’s definitely things we’re going to look for more than some other games,” Busio said. “If they’re high-pressing or sitting back, there’s definitely we need to exploit and I think that’s stuff that we’re going to look at in the film and train on Saturday and hopefully we can put it in place on Sunday.”