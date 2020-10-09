This man learned the ropes from Sporting KC’s Peter Vermes. His club plays here Sunday

Mike Jacobs, general manager for the expansion Nashville MLS club, learned the ropes in Kansas City with Peter Vermes. The two clubs meet for the first time in KC Sunday. MLS

Sitting in the cozy confines of Italian restaurant Bella Napoli in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City, Peter Vermes handed Mike Jacobs a blank pad of paper and a pen.

Without hesitation, Vermes asked Jacobs to write down the description of what he thinks should be the role of a technical director or general manager of a soccer club.

Having been friends for many years and often having shared soccer knowledge, Jacobs thought nothing of it.

The list looked something like this: roster construction, scouting, understanding league mechanisms, strategies and tactics.

Handing the pad back over, Vermes flipped it around and gave Jacobs’ description a quick read.

“That looks pretty good,” Vermes told Jacobs. “You want that job?”

That day in 2015 became Jacobs’ first step into an administrative position after over 20 years of coaching college soccer. Accepting Vermes’ offer, Jacobs became Sporting Kansas City’s assistant technical director, a position he would hold until 2017.

He’s since become general manager of Major League Soccer’s 2020 expansion Nashville Soccer Club, guiding the team through the expansion process and a fight for the playoffs in the club’s first MLS season.

Jacobs will return to Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday as Sporting KC host Nashville. But for the first time, he won’t be cheering for Kansas City. He’ll be in the away dressing room, cheering for the team in yellow.

But it’s no accident that Jacobs has managed such massive strides with Nashville since joining the club in 2017.

“We’re creating our own model,” Jacobs told The Star. “And maybe there are some things there that you can draw from (my) experience in Kansas City.”

‘Someone I can trust’

Jacobs’ first months in Kansas City were primarily working alongside Vermes and technical director Brian Bliss on the first team. Just as Vermes has assistant coaches Zoran Savic and Kerry Zavagnin on the field, he had Bliss and Jacobs as his assistants off of it.

The trio worked in tandem. None of them had specific job descriptions — they all had similar responsibilities and would take on specific jobs as they came along. They would also assist Vermes with jobs akin to the list that Jacobs handed Vermes in Bella Napoli.

But after a couple of months, Vermes had a specific job for Jacobs: to create a B team.

“The first question I asked him is am I getting demoted, working for the first team to the B team,” Jacobs said.

In fact, it was the complete opposite of a demotion.

“You’ve got the same duties you have for the first team, but I need someone I can trust to help put this all together in the vision that we have,” Vermes told Jacobs.

But it wasn’t just trust that made Vermes trust Jacobs.

Before joining Sporting Kansas City, Jacobs had spent multiple years as president and vice president of the National Soccer Coaches Associaton of America. He also boasted an extensive career as a college soccer coach, starting as young as 24-years-old with Iona College before moving on to coaching roles at Duke and Evansville.

Before joining Vermes’ staff, he used to ask Jacobs for recommendations of potential players he had an eye on. Jacobs knew the youth and college soccer landscape like no other.

“I’ve always said that Mike is kind of like a savant when it comes to players all over the world and especially when it comes to our country,” Vermes said. “He knows kids in the system, he just knows kids at every single level, knows their name, knows where they’re from, what foot they are, he just knows so much about so many kids.”

And so in October 2015, the Swope Park Rangers were announced as the United Soccer Leagues’ 30th team. That was then followed by two USL Championship runner-up seasons in 2016 and 2017 before Jacobs left the club.

Young core and vets

When Jacobs left Kansas City for Nashville, Bliss realized the kind of hole he was leaving behind.

“When (Jacobs) left that kind of fell to me, so it became a time and resource… I don’t want to say a drain on me, but it takes a lot more time than you think to work with a staff on a B-team and help develop a roster and sign players for that team as well as try to find players for the first team.” Bliss told The Star. “It’s a lot of time invested, that’s probably the biggest hole.”

So when Nashville began the process of joining MLS and Jacobs had the empty plot of land that is an empty roster he knew exactly what to expect.

Jacobs is very open about the disdain he has for the narrative that expansion teams follow: You either spend big and do well, like LAFC and Atlanta, or you stumble into the league, like FC Cincinnati and Minnesota United.

And even spending big doesn’t work every time — fellow 2020 expansion team Inter Miami has made some blockbuster signings and sits below Nashville in the standings.

Jacobs sees a third way. A way that he learned at Sporting Kansas City from Vermes, and the tactic the Portland Timbers pursued when they entered the league in 2011:

Start with a young core of players surrounded by MLS veterans.

“You think about what Peter did when he first started as head coach and manager of Sporting Kansas City. He always talked about cutting the head off a snake,” Jacobs said. “You start with this very young group of guys where you had a veteran core of players that were very successful he inherited.”

Some of that young core included Matt Besler, Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza. With those players now considered veterans, the next young core has come through the academy system and Sporting Kansas City II: Gianluca Busio, Felipe Hernandez, Jaylin Lindsey.

Jacobs has created the same atmosphere at Nashville. Veterans such as Dax McCarty and Anibal Godoy are surrounded by the next generation of players such as Randall Leal and Hany Mukhtar.

A big focus for Jacobs is also bringing in players who are proven in the United States. Players he’s studied and watched grow up through the U.S. soccer youth system.

“I think for us, our focus to build our foundation of domestic players or internationals who have played a lot in the United States,” Jacobs said. ‘When you look at our roster, we don’t have any less international players than anyone else has, we’ve just been more strategic with guys with green cards.”

Challenged every day

When you boil it down, one aspect of management rises above all the others Jacobs took from Vermes.

“Everybody is asked to compete, everyone is challenged every day,” Jacobs said.

“I would say it’s very high demand, some things aren’t realistic probably that we expect from our players and staff. But I think the more you expect the more your players achieve.”

Jacobs’ high expectations have guided Nashville from a USL team to fighting for a spot in the MLS Cup playoffs in just three years. Nashville would join an elite club of just Seattle, LAFC and Atlanta of teams to make the playoffs in their expansion season.

“I think he’s done a really good job in Nashville, never an easy transition when you’re going from USL to MLS, I think you see that with a lot of teams that have done that,” Vermes said. “But I think he’s done a really good job thus far. Obviously, being in the COVID year it’s even harder, so he’s done a really good job.”

Jacobs’ efforts in Nashville has seen the club emerge as almost a replica model of the work that’s been done in Kansas City since Vermes joined the Sporting KC front office in 2006.

He’s excited to return to Children’s Mercy Park for the two clubs’ first MLS meeting Sunday.

“Obviously it’s something I circled when the schedule came out,” Jacobs said. “The opportunity to come back to Kansas City, to see them play with my own team and measure the group that I hold to the highest standard, it’s the game I’ve been waiting for all year.”

Jacobs is eager for both himself and Nashville to not be seen as the “little brother.”

Ultimately, he acknowledges that his role and success in Nashville would not have been possible if not for his time spent in Kansas City.

“What I would tell you is I’m really proud of my time with Pete and with Sporting Kansas City,” Jacobs said.

“There’s no question that the apprenticeship that I got, working aside, helped me get the opportunity that I have here now,” he said. “But specifically the opportunity I had to help grow and build Swope, the way we did, I don’t think I’d have the opportunity that I have now.”