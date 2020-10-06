Back with Sporting KC, Amadou Dia is flourishing. But defense wasn’t always his thing

Sporting Kansas City defender Amadou Dia (13) attempts to maneuver past the defense of Orlando City midfielder Sebas Mendez (8) during the game between Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City SC on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Nick Tre. Smith/Special to the Star

Amadou Dia refers to his freshman year of college as his “glory days.”

That was back when he was a young, high-flying forward for the Clemson Tigers. In 12 starts — the second most for a freshman that year — Dia scored four goals and an assist to potentially foreshadow what could be an excellent career at the position.

But Clemson head coach Mike Noonan had different ideas.

“You’re very good at attacking, just focus on defending,” Noonan told Dia following the 2011 season. “Just defend first and then the attacking part will come naturally after that.”

Dia saw out the last three years of his college career at Clemson playing in defense before being drafted 20th overall by Sporting Kansas City in 2015.

And so became the Amadou Dia that fans have come to know at Sporting KC.

Despite his status as a first-round pick, Dia’s first stint at Kansas City lasted just 18 months before he was traded to the Montreal Impact in July 2016.

His brief stint in Canada was then followed by multiple years in the United Soccer Leagues with Phoenix Rising FC before he finally returned to where his professional career started in January 2020.

And that stint away from Kansas City — primarily with Phoenix for three seasons — helped Dia develop into a defender who is now capable of putting in meaningful and reliable minutes in Major League Soccer.

“He may or may not say this, but I would say that I think the fact that he went away and came back served him really well,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said Tuesday. “I think Phoenix Rising was a really good place for him to go to.”

Since his return to Kansas City, Dia has put in 379 minutes for Kansas City in all competitions and looks set to add to that in the coming weeks.

He has featured in four of the last five games for Kansas City, including back-to-back 90-minute stints in the most recent two games.

But what exactly has made Vermes turn to Dia as his primary left back in recent weeks?

Prior to Dia’s inclusion, typical right back Jaylin Lindsey had been handed starts at left back when starter Luis Martins was unavailable.

“He continues to work every day in training. When I put him on the field I think he’s performed well,” Vermes said. “The reason why he’s been on the field is because he deserves to be out there.”

But that’s not the only thing that Vermes has liked about Dia so far this season.

“I think if you see recently with us, the way he performed in the final third and the way he’s performed in the final third, he’s definitely gone up another level and it’s really good to see the way he enters the final third, the timing of it, he’s becoming more and more dangerous,” Vermes said.

Dia’s ability to become a threat in the final third despite being a defender has been a massive boost to Kansas City. Last season it was Martins producing that threat, but so far this season he’s either been injured or unable to produce the sort of forward threat that has almost become necessary from fullbacks in the modern game.

That ability to be dangerous going forward all goes back to Dia’s “glory days” during his youth and first season at Clemson.

“To me, going forward and playing forward has always come very naturally,” Dia said. He models his game off Real Madrid and Brazilian left back Marcelo Vieira, who’s widely regarded as one of the best left backs of all time.

“Everyone always wants to be the one to score goals and get the glory and everything,” Dia said. “But I enjoy the change, to be honest.”

Even in his sixth year of professional soccer, Dia continues to work on the little details and learn the ins and outs of being a defender at the top level. He often works with Sporting KC assistant coaches Kerry Zavagnin and Zoran Savic as well as tactical analyst Ash Wallace to continue improving.

“(We) make sure we take care of the little details and learn new things every day,” Dia said. “It’s been good, I’ve enjoyed the position, I just try to get better at it every day.”

Dia is just 27 — Sporting KC may have found a long-term solution for its troubles at left back, a search that’s persisted since Seth Sinovic left the club at the end of the 2019 season.

And it’s come in the form of a player traded away in January 2017.

“It’s good to see it, I’m happy for him,” Vermes said. “I’ve always thought he’s a good kid and he’s definitely taking advantage of this opportunity that’s in front of him.”