Sporting KC beats Chicago Fire after Tim Melia stops penalty shot in opening minutes

Sporting Kansas City couldn’t have started much worse in Wednesday night’s 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire at Children’s Mercy Park.

A mere 30 seconds into the game, goalkeeper Tim Melia botched a clearance straight into the feet of Chicago forward Fabian Habers on the edge of the box. He then followed that up by bringing down Habers for a Chicago penalty before fans had even gotten settled into their seats.

Shouldering the responsibility of whether KC starts on the back foot or not, Melia made a diving save to his right to deny Chicago’s Robert Beric from the spot. Johnny Russell was then on hand to clear the rebounded shot off the line with his chest.

Melia has now saved four of his last five regular-season penalty attempts. Saving 11 of 25 penalties against him, Melia holds the lowest goals conceded percentage from penalties in MLS history at just .560.

Melia’s early error set the tone for a good Sporting KC game that could have been derailed by needless defensive mistakes throughout the game.

But ironically, it was also a defender who delivered Sporting the victory. Winston Reid scored his first goal for the club on a 67th-minute header.

Khiry Shelton, left, celebrates with Sporting Kansas City defender Winston Reid after Reid headed home a goal in the 67th minute of Wednesday night’s game against Chicago Fire FC at Children’s Mercy Park. Reid’s first goal in a Sporting KC uniform stood as the game winner as home side held on for a 1-0 victory. Ryan Weaver Special to The Star

As has become a theme at Children’s Mercy Park in 2020, Sporting Kansas City looked confident throughout much of the game yet never truly looked comfortable.

Defensively, a weak pass from Jaylin Lindsey on the stroke of halftime that was just as poor as Melia’s to start the game should have resulted in a Chicago goal.

Under little pressure, Lindsey played a poor pass into open space in the middle of the park about 25 yards out. That was all the invitation that the Fire’s Djordje Mihailovic needed to intercept the pass and run onto goal.

As Melia rushed out, Mihailovic dinked the ball over the KC keeper but his effort was just inches too high and bounced off the bar and away.

Offensively, Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes tried something a little different and opted to start Gadi Kinda at center forward.

With Alan Pulido on international duty, Khiry Shelton has been Vermes’ go-to forward when Pulido hasn’t been available.

But Shelton instead started on the left with Kinda up top, a position he’s only played in once for Sporting KC and that was only for a brief period.

The decision never truly looked right for Sporting, which despite dominating play, lacked that final run or shot in the attacking third.

One excellent opportunity in the first half for Kinda to make an impact as Shelton made an unhindered run down the left wing.

Kinda had the opportunity to make a run into the box into the Chicago box for Shelton to send in a low cross. Instead, he slowed down and sat back, crowding up the edge of the box and causing Shelton to slow down, cut inside and take a shot that was saved.

It was the kind of run that an instinctive striker like Pulido makes and what KC missed on Wednesday night. Vermes had also seen enough of his experiment by halftime, substituting Roger Espinoza for Daniel Salloi, pushing Kinda back into midfield, Shelton as center forward and Salloi at left wing.

It was a move that gave KC more fluidity while going forward and seemed to calm down the game a bit more.

The change was accompanied by the better chances of the game for KC and the breakthrough finally came in the 67th minute through center back Reid.

Rising above the pack from a Russell corner kick, Reid scored his first goal for the club with a towering header in the six-yard box that bounced off the post and in.

The goal was Reid’s first since a header for former club West Ham in the English Premier League December 2016.

Putting any doubts from first-half errors behind them, Sporting’s defense held stout to keep its first clean sheet since the 1-0 win over Minnesota on Sept. 13.