Analysis: What makes Alan Pulido such a weapon for Sporting KC? Let’s break it down

Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido’s initial return form a hamstring injury was Sept. 23, against Orlando City at Children’s Mercy Park. Special to the Star

In the wake of a month-long stretch without a start due to injury for Alan Pulido, the Mexican international made his return to the starting lineup for Sporting Kansas City Saturday night.

And he did so in explosive fashion.

Scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo, Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes described Pulido as a “deadly assassin around the box.”

But it’s not just his finishing ability that sets Alan Pulido apart.

It’s his reading of the game and intelligence as a center forward that makes Pulido special.

I’ve attempted to break down three of Pulido’s plays against Houston and what makes him potentially one of the most talented and intelligent players to have pulled on the Sporting Kansas City jersey to date.

Pulido first goal - 34’

Pulido’s opener Saturday night highlights exactly why he’s able to create the kind of chances he does on a regular basis.

Alan Pulido, Sporting Kansas City

Pulido first receives the ball on a quick breakaway stuck between Houston center backs Aljaz Struna and Maynor Figueroa. Upon receiving the ball, most center forwards’ first instincts would be to run straight into the open space to the right.

Whilst not the worst idea, running straight toward the right would give Struna plenty of time to not only follow the run, but making a forward run that early would allow Struna to push Pulido into a tight angle for the shot. This type of shot would be made even tougher by Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric having plenty of time to get set and close down the angle.

But that’s not what Pulido does. And this is where the genius of it all comes into play.

Pulido makes an unexpected dart inside, basically into the path of where Struna is. The issue for Struna is he’s already backtracking and can’t afford to lunge in on a player as fast or good with the ball as Pulido.

This move has now also pushed Maric back toward the center of his goal, keeping him unsure of the direction of where Pulido will go and when he will shoot.

But then the next issue comes into play for Pulido. The cut inside has allowed Figueroa to catch up and cut off the lane to Pulido’s right.

Or so he thinks.

Alan Pulido, Sporting Kansas City

With Struna now completely wrongfooted and running to the left, Pulido makes a sharp cut inside back in the direction he was originally going.

But it’s not just the cut that stands out. With Figueroa closing down, a run straight toward the goal (dotted blue arrow) would allow Figueroa to pull side-to-side with Pulido and stick a foot in to stop him.

Instead, Pulido does a simple yet highly underappreciated facet of being a forward. He cut across Figueroa’s path (solid blue arrow), essentially blocking him off from the ball and giving Pulido a free run straight into the box.

Alan Pulido, Sporting Kansas City

From there, it’s a simple task for a player of Pulido’s talent. Figueroa has been cut off and is simply trying to avoid a foul while Struna doesn’t have the time or pace to turn and get a tackle in before Pulido shoots.

And the cherry on top of it all is Pulido’s original dart to the left and then back to the right now has Maric scrambling back across goal, allowing Pulido to strike across his body, against Maric’s momentum, into the bottom left corner.

Pulido pass to Shelton - 66’

This play is certainly the least impressive of the three we break down, but it still shows Pulido’s ability to single-handedly take players out of the game, both by dribbling and body language.

Khiry Shelton pass, Sporting Kansas City

Pulido receives the ball under pressure on the edge of the center circle with three players quickly closing in. He quickly escapes Houston’s Darwin Ceren and makes a darting run toward the goal, riding multiple challenges and immediately taking three players out of the game.

Khiry Shelton pass, Sporting Kansas City

With Houston’s defense more than aware of Pulido’s ability to strike a ball, both defenders begin to close down on Shelton as his field of view remains directly in front of him.

With both defenders focused on Pulido and seeing where his eyes are looking, Khiry Shelton makes a diagonal run between the pair into open space in the box.

Khiry Shelton pass, Sporting Kansas City

Continuing with his forward momentum, Pulido makes a deft pass with the outside of his foot into Shelton’s path. Pulido continuing his run causes Struna to get pulled out of position toward Pulido and gives Shelton a free shot at goal which was saved by Maric.

Pulido second goal - 73’

Pulido’s second and game-winning goal came from his ability to not only read the Houston defense but also his teammates’ movement too.

Alan Pulido’s second goal, Sporting Kansas City

The build-up to the goal begins with Roger Espinoza bringing the ball down the middle of the field. He’s got both Pulido and Gianluca Busio in front to the left of him.

Knowing this, Pulido makes a quick dart to the right between the Houston defense as Espinoza continues to eye Busio for the pass.

Alan Pulido’s second goal, Sporting Kansas City

Once Busio receives the ball, this is perhaps Houston’s biggest error of the game as a collective team. Once Espinoza makes the pass to Busio, every single Houston defender is looking directly at Busio who’s about to receive the ball.

Guess who they’re not looking at?

Pulido.

The only player who can see Pulido running into open space is Houston left back Adam Lundkvist who is too far from Pulido to even make a difference.

Alan Pulido’s second goal, Sporting Kansas City

Credit to Busio, a class one-time pass through to Pulido’s pass makes the goal possible. From there, well we all know the ending.

By the time Houston’s defenders realize the position Pulido is in, the ball is already at his feet and a second away from being dinked over Maric and into the back of the net.