Alan Pulido scores twice at Houston. On Sunday, he accepted call-up to play for Mexico

Sporting Kansas City has really missed Alan Pulido.

It was a fact that was clear for all to see Saturday night as Pulido scored a brace in Kansas City’s 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium in Houston

The victory snapped a two-game winless streak for KC and hands the club just its third win since the MLS is Back Tournament.

Pulido made his first start in over a month. The Mexican forward had missed four games due to a hamstring strain and featured as a late substitute in KC’s 2-1 loss to Orlando on Sept. 23.

In the Orlando game, it looked like Pulido had scored the game-tying goal before it was waved offside by the linesman on Khiry Shelton. But against Houston, Pulido scored for good.

“It felt really good to be out there,” Pulido said. “It felt good to get the two goals but more importantly the triumph of the team and more importantly is how the team does, so I’m very happy with the win.”

On Sunday, Sporting KC announced that Pulido will be leaving the team to play two matches with the Mexican National Team in The Netherlands. How long, exactly, that the striker might be unable to play for Sporting is somewhat uncertain due to COVID-19 guidelines but should become more clear in coming days.

Pulido’s first goal Saturday came in the 34th minute on a quick breakaway that showed exactly why Kansas City broke its transfer fee record for him last winter. He then doubled KC’s lead in the 73rd minute on a shot while sliding that found its way into the top corner.

Pulido’s two goals were enough for Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes to call Pulido a “deadly assassin around the goal” following the game.

“The second one, so many goals hit that ball right at the goalkeeper or hits the goalkeeper,” Vermes said. “For him to just slide the way he did and finish it off the way he did, he’s a real class player.”

Houston’s Sam Junqua scored an 84th-minute header with Houston’s first shot on target in the second half to create a nervy home stretch for Kansas City.

Sporting caught Houston at a good time. Despite Houston having come out on top in the previous two games between the two teams, the Dynamo entered the game on a five-game winless streak.

Houston’s last win came against Kansas City on Sept. 5. That game finished 2-1, complementing the Dynamo’s 5-2 win over KC two weeks prior to that.

Despite the recent tough run, the Dynamo entered Saturday’s game on the front foot, pressing hard up the field and pinning Kansas City deep in its own half.

KC looked dangerous when given the opportunity to attack, showcasing quick and fluid soccer, but that was the issue: breaking the Houston press.

When holding midfielder Ilie Sanchez made a vital interception with Houston’s line pressed up high, KC couldn’t afford to dally.

“We didn’t expect to come out here and out-possess them,” Vermes said. “We came here for one thing and that was to get a result, three points, and we wanted to be efficient.”

A quick pass from Sanchez to Gianluca Busio was then following by a splitting pass from Busio between the Dynamo’s two covering defenders into the path of Pulido.

It was at this point that Pulido showed the class that made Vermes strive for his signature last year.

Receiving the ball between Houston’s Aljaz Struna and Maynor Figueroa, Pulido first cut inside toward Struna. That put Struna on the back foot before Pulido then cut back out in front of Figueroa. Not only does that move completely wrong-foot Struna, but it cuts off any chance for Figueroa to make a tackle.

From there, it was a simple finish past Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric to open the scoring.

Heading into Saturday night’s game Kansas City was 5-2-1 with an average of 2.25 goals per game when Pulido started. Without him, KC is just 1-3-1 with an average of 1.2 goals per game.

Considering those averages, it was no surprise that Pulido doubled the lead in the 73rd minute.

Pulido and Busio connected for the second time in the game despite the pair having not played much together with Busio in an attacking role.

“It makes it a lot easier when you’re playing with such a good player like him. He’s a finisher and he moves well, it’s unreal,” Busio said. “A lot of the good players make everything a lot easier, they kind of think the same and play the same and we can play off of each other and it showed.

“He’s such a good player that I can think any midfielder could look pretty good with him playing in front of him.”

A charging run from Roger Espinoza down the center of the field opened space on the left side of the box for Busio. With Houston heads turning Busio’s way, he slipped a one-time pass across the box to a waiting Pulido who took a shot while sliding to dink the ball over Maric and into the top corner.

The goal not only highlighted Pulido’s finishing ability but also Busio’s growth as a midfielder this season.

Having spent much of the season since the MLS is Back Tournament as a defensive midfielder, Busio was afforded the opportunity to play in his natural attacking midfield role. His two assists on the night are a testament to his contribution, but it’s more than just the final ball that the teen has to his game.

“When Busio is in that advanced position, especially, he finds really good balls in between the lines but more importantly he knows how to eliminate players, he can give a final pass,” Vermes said. “Busio is very good like that.”

The goal offered KC a cushion that held tight despite an 84th-minute consolation goal for Houston.

Kansas City moves to within a point of the Western Conference lead with nine games left in the regular season.