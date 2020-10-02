Sporting KC and the tricky situation of Pulido’s call-up to the Mexican National Team

Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido is tackled by Orlando City midfielder Andres Perea during a late-September match at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. Special to The Star

For the first time in nearly two years, Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido has been called up to the Mexican National Team.

But it’s no certainty that Pulido will join his countrymen for their fixtures on the road in the Netherlands and Algeria.

“We don’t have any answer with that yet,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said Friday.

“We’re still working between Major League Soccer and federations that our different guys on the team have been called up. We’re working with them and we hope to have a decision on that in the next few days.”

Vermes was quick to clarify that he would never outright tell Pulido he isn’t allowed to travel with his national team. But Vermes and club are confronting a tricky situation in which Sporting KC must deal with multiple parties with multiple interests surrounding Pulido’s availability to Mexico.

“There’s a lot to navigate through, so that part is very difficult, understanding full well that everybody has their desires, their wants and needs,” Vermes said. “And it’s everyone, right? The Mexican Federation, Sporting Kansas City, Major League Soccer, Alan Pulido ... there’s just all these different ideas there and I respect all of them.”

Pulido has not featured for the Mexican National Team since late 2018, when El Tri played a pair of international friendlies against Argentina. Pulido made one start and one substitute appearance in those two fixtures — Argentina won both games 2-0.

COVID-19 is just one of the issues making the situation difficult for Vermes. Sporting KC’s road game against the Colorado Rapids was postponed last Sunday until Oct. 21; KC now faces nine MLS regular-season games in a 30-day period.

It’s the first time in club history the team will face such a grueling stretch.

If Sporting KC were to let Pulido leave for international duty, Vermes’ club would be without its star player for at least three games — and as many as six. That comes after the forward recently missed four games because of injury and the need for rest.

Major League Soccer is not mandating teams release players for international duty, and FIFA isn’t requiring it when players must quarantine for five or more days in order to play.

That leaves the decision to clubs’ discretion, and leads to this question: Will MLS teams release their star players and risk dropping positions in the buildup to the playoffs, or deny a player his release and potentially cause a rift with that player?

“It’s a very unique situation and we have to be intelligent about it,” Vermes said. “We’ve got to try and come up with the best solution, and that’s why my answer was earlier that we’re working toward that in trying to collaborate with all the federations and all the guys that have been called up for us.”

For now, this much is known: Pulido will definitely travel with Sporting KC to Houston for Saturday’s clash against the Dynamo even though Mexico’s first game in the Netherlands takes place just four days later.

Players called up to the Mexico national team have reportedly been permitted by the Mexican Football Federation to play games this weekend before meeting up with the national team in Amsterdam.

Mexico has games scheduled for Oct. 7 and 13, meaning that if he’s allowed to join his national team Pulido would be missing Sporting KC’s games against Chicago (Oct. 7), Nashville (Oct. 11) and FC Dallas (Oct. 14).

It’s unclear how long players who leave for international duty would have to quarantine upon returning to their MLS squads, so Pulido could potentially also be forced to miss Sporting’s games against Chicago (Oct. 17) and Colorado twice (Oct. 21 and 24).

The current MLS COVID-19 protocol requires players who leave the country to quarantine for 10 days upon return to the U.S. But doubts have been cast over that rule after new Inter Miami signing Gonzalo Higuain reportedly left the country to obtain his P1 visa before returning and playing against the Philadelphia Union a few days later.

In short, this is a messy situation. And Vermes indicated he isn’t keen on denying Pulido his release without first understanding all of the facts and ramifications.

“This isn’t about us trying to say, ‘Hey, Alan, you can’t go play with the Mexican National Team.’ I’ve never done that since I’ve been the manager here — I would never do that,” Vermes said. “I know what it’s like to play for your national team, so I’d never do that to a player, never do that to a federation.”