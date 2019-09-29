Red cards highlight heated rivalry as Sporting KC dents Portland’s playoff hopes

Sporting Kansas City forward Krisztian Nemeth (No. 9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of Sunday’s game vs. Portland. AP

Having already been eliminated from playoff contention, there wasn’t anything truly on the line for Sporting Kansas City in Sunday night’s final home game of the season.

But facing a Portland Timbers side scrambling for one of the final playoff spots that Sporting KC had so badly desired, the home team gave its fans at Children’s Mercy Park one last reason to smile in 2019.

With memories of last year’s Western Conference Final defeat to Portland still somewhat fresh, Sporting KC (10-15-8) played to a 2-2 tie and took crucial points away from the Timbers. A total of three red cards symbolized the heated rivalry between the two teams

A win for Portland could have clinched a playoff spot. Instead, the Timbers are now in a precarious position.

And just as revenge is best served cold, the icing on the cake came just minutes into the second half, right in front of The Cauldron — the one remaining packed section of the stadium.

After 1,444 minutes of action in 2019, homegrown winger Daniel Salloi finally broke his goal-scoring drought in the 46th minute. Controlling the ball after a shot that cannoned off the post landed at his feet, Salloi took a quick touch before burying it in the bottom right corner.

A dogpile ensued as Salloi was dragged down by teammates. The young Hungarian had picked up the club’s golden boot in 2018, scoring 16 goals across all competitions.

Dominating much of the opening 30 minutes, Kansas City looked more like the team vying for the playoffs, outshooting Portland 7-0 at one point. But it was Portland who opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Sebastian Blanco.

A turnover by Graham Zusi led to a quick attack down Sporting KC’s right-hand side. Blanco fired a shot off the underside of the bar and in from the edge of the box.

But the visitors’ lead lasted just a minute, as Krisztian Nemeth scored his first goal since May 18 off a cross from Johnny Russell.

The pair of goals opened up the game considerably, ultimately leading to a heated scuffle and two red cards less than 10 minutes later. The first was issued to Portland’s Brian Fernandez, who got in the face of Felipe Gutierrez following a tough challenge.

The altercation led to an all-out shoving match between the two teams, resulting in a second yellow for Fernandez and a straight red card for Kansas City’s Roger Espinoza.

The red card to Espinoza, who captained Sporting KC with Matt Besler beginning the match on the bench, was his third of the season — and ultimately spelled the end of his season.

Besler eventually made an appearance in the 85th minute following another red card for Sporting KC, this time to Ilie Sanchez.

Sanchez, who started over Besler at center back for the second straight game, was issued a straight red after pulling back Jeremy Ebobisse in the box. Dairon Asprilla converted the spot kick to tie it at 2.

Sporting KC draws the curtains on its season next Sunday on the road against FC Dallas, which sits just a point behind Portland.