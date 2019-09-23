Sporting KC, French midfielder Croizet reach ‘mutual agreement’ to part ways

Ilie Sanchez and Sporting KC fall to Colorado 3-2 Ilie Sanchez and Sporting KC suffer tough home loss to Colorado Rapids 3-2. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ilie Sanchez and Sporting KC suffer tough home loss to Colorado Rapids 3-2.

Sporting Kansas City and midfielder Yohan Croizet have mutually agreed to part ways, according to a news release issued by the team Monday afternoon.

In 20 matches this season, Croizet, 27, had tallied three goals and two assists. He spent this season and last with Sporting KC, accumulating eight goals and five assists in 62 matches across all competition.

“We appreciate Yohan’s service to the club over the last two seasons and wish him the best of luck moving forward,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said.

Sporting KC (10-14-7) visits Minnesota United FC Wednesday at 7 p.m. Central time.