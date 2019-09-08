Late goals doom Sporting KC in loss at Portland

Peter Vermes’ Sporting KC is five points behind eighth-placed LA Galaxy in the Western Conference standings after Sporting’s loss on Saturday to the Portland Timbers. File photo

Just when Sporting Kansas City needed its top players to step up, they were nowhere to be found on the field. Literally.

There’s no denying international call-ups hinder MLS teams, with the best players in the league jetting off for international duty, but there may be no team in the MLS hit harder than Sporting KC.

In a game between two teams vying for a playoff spot in a tight Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City fell to Portland 2-1 at Portland’s Providence Park on Saturday night.

A pair of late goals — including a 94th-minute stoppage-time winner — did in Sporting KC.

“We did more than enough to get out of here with at least a point,” said Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes. “Obviously we didn’t do enough to get out of here with three points which we should have, because we had the game.

“We made a silly blunder on the first goal, we put ourselves in a bad situation, we put ourselves in that situation and they took advantage of it. Very disappointing walking out of here with nothing after that performance, very disappointing.”

But it could have been a different story were Sporting KC not without its top three goalscorers: Felipe Gutierrez, Johnny Russell and Krisztian Nemeth were all unavailable, Russell and Nemeth due to international call-ups and Gutierrez due to a suspension.

With a total of 26 goals missing from the starting lineup, Sporting was left to field a lineup that has scored a combined nine goals this season. And how many of those goals have come from the front three? Three. Two from Erik Hurtado, one from Gerso Fernandes and zero from Daniel Salloi.

Yet that trend could have been bucked against Portland in the 61st minute when Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark parried the ball into Salloi’s lap from 8 yards out. All Salloi had to do was place the ball into the back of the net, but the young Hungarian instead looped it over the bar.

Hurtado also showed early promise in the opening minutes when he latched onto a through ball, but his shot was parried away by Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark. That would prove to be Sporting’s only shot on target in the first half.

But it’s not just goals that Kansas City’s top three goalscorers bring. They bring cohesion and fluidity between the midfield and attack that was simply missing on Saturday night against Portland.

Vermes’ men remained solid at the back. But going forward, Salloi and Fernandes were barely involved in play as the midfield was unable to connect to the front three. And when the wingers received the ball, they were unable to effectively connect with a stranded Hurtado.

From that point on, Kansas City was unable to gain any meaningful possession as Portland piled on the pressure. The talking point of the half came when Portland was awarded a penalty in just the ninth minute when a shot cannoned of Luis Martins’ arm, but a review of the play deemed that Martins’ arm was in a tucked-in, natural position, and the penalty call was withdrawn.

The trend of tough possessions continued for much of the second half, and Sporting may have not even scored if not for a moment of madness from Benny Feilhaber, who scored his fourth goal of the season. After receiving the ball from Salloi at the corner of the box, Feilhaber whipped in a half-shot-half-cross that looped over the head of Clark and into the far right corner for a 1-0 Sporting lead.

With that slender lead, Kansas City defended with 10 men behind the ball, but Portland finally broke through in the 83rd minute off a Sporting giveaway which resulted in Jeremy Ebobisse slotting home from close range to tie things up 1-1.

The Timbers put the game to bed in the 94th minute when Diego Valeri sent a chip to the back post to Brian Fernandez. From there, all Fernandez had to do was head the ball home from close range.

“We did a very good job (on defense), we didn’t give them a lot at all in the first half,” Vermes said. “For 80 minutes of the game we didn’t really give them that much — they tried, but we were very sound defensively. But at the end we just gave them too much.”

The result means Tim Melia must continue his wait for a clean sheet to claim the most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in Kansas City history — he’s currently tied at 45 with Jimmy Nielsen.

Kansas City now sits five points behind eighth-placed LA Galaxy, who holds a game in hand over Sporting, in the Western Conference standings.