Sporting KC shuts out Houston, builds first three-game winning streak of the season

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell, middle, high fives Graham Smith after Russell finished Smith’s cross for a goal in the 12th minute Satuday night against Houston at Children’s Mercy Park. Special to The Star

During the middle of a long-lasting slump, Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes remarked that among its effects, it left his players forgetting how good they could be. Forgetting what they had accomplished in the first six weeks of the season.

In a must-have-it homestand, Sporting KC is finally finding some reminders.

Sporting KC completed a three-game stretch at Children’s Mercy Park without a blemish, finishing it off with a 1-0 victory on Saturday against the visiting Houston Dynamo.

Johnny Russell scored the lone goal in the 12th minute, and goalkeeper Tim Melia withstood five shots on goal for the club’s first three-game winning streak of the season.

Suddenly, in late August, Sporting KC appears to have discovered something of a groove. Appears to be inching closer to its early-season form.

But will it be too late?

Sporting KC (10-11-7) remained four points behind San Jose for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, with the Earthquakes still to play late Saturday. And nobody above the Western Conference playoff line has been particularly interested in dropping points this month, complicating Sporting’s chase.

But in the things it can control, Sporting KC continued a string of its most consistent soccer since March. In performance. In results. And in lineup, too. Coach Peter Vermes opted for the same lineup for a third straight match, going all-in on the if-it-ain’t-broke-don’t-fix-it method.

In its previous two victories against San Jose and Minnesota, Sporting scored late goals to flip a result — goals that potentially kept their playoff hunt alive, even if not favorable position.

On Saturday, they implemented a different formula.

Score early. Hang on late. And it barely did, with Houston seeing a goal waved off in the 74th minute for an offside flag.

Russell opened the scoring in the 12th minute, two minutes shy of the earliest goal in a match for Sporting KC this year. Russell’s ninth goal of the season derived from a header that he tucked inside the far post and into the side netting. Well, actually it derived initially from center back Graham Smith taking on a defender and sending a ball across the box to Russell. In his second MLS season, playing sporadically, Smith notched his first career assist.

Smith is also part of a back line that produced consecutive shutouts in front of goalkeeper Melia, pairing with captain Matt Besler and flanked by Graham Zusi and newcomer Luis Martins on the outside.

He was bailed out once. Sporting KC midfielder Felipe Gutierrez picked up a yellow card in the 47th minute, covering for Smith’s giveaway in the middle of the field, which will trigger a one-game suspension. Gutierrez could potentially join the Chile men’s national team next week. A suspension would wait for his return, costing him two key games.

Sporting KC has six matches left on the schedule, all against Western Conference opponents and five of them against teams that Sporting is chasing in the standings. That includes two dates with Portland and one with FC Dallas, the pair of teams currently vying for the final playoff spot. Sporting KC will travel for a game next Saturday against Portland.