Sporting KC inches closer to playoff line with late goal against Minnesota

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (left) attempted to gain control of the ball during Thursday night’s game against Minnesota United at Children’s Mercy Park (Aug. 22, 2019). Special to the Star

Ike Opara and Matt Besler walked side by side through the interior of Children’s Mercy Park before emerging through the midfield tunnel. For years, they paired to form one of the league’s best defenses, the spine of Sporting Kansas City’s back line.

For a few seconds Thursday, as they each wore captain’s armbands and led their respective teams onto the field, they offered a reminder of what once was.

The next 90 minutes did, too.

Sporting KC shut out Minnesota and used an 88th-minute goal from Erik Hurtado for a 1-0 victory Thursday, a result that might keep alive its season for at least one more week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With a second straight victory aided by a late goal, Sporting KC moved within three points of the seventh and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Hurtado received a through ball from Johnny Russell, took a touch to the right that drew out keeper Vito Mannone, then slid a shot into the open net. In one sequence, he overshadowed the doldrums of the initial 88 minutes, Sporting KC on the verge of settling for its first scoreless draw of the season.

Instead, he ruined Opara’s first trip to Children’s Mercy Park as a visiting player since Sporting traded him to Minnesota in January for a sum of $1 million in allocation money. The mention of his name in the starting lineup drew applause from a non-sellout crowd for the 8:30 p.m. start.

Opara, who played in Kansas City for six seasons, greeted former teammates during pregame warmups, served as Minnesota’s captain on Thursday. He stayed on the field after the game for conversations with others and exchanged his jersey with veteran midfielder Roger Espinoza ... at halftime.

When healthy, Opara during his time with Sporting aided Sporting’s top defense and in 2017 won the league’s defensive player of the year award.

Sporting’s back line has struggled since his departure, but on Thursday, it was a return to old form. The club recorded its first shutout in seven matches.

In its third franchise season, Minnesota is vying for its first postseason appearance and sitting second in the Western Conference. On Tuesday, it will play Atlanta in the U.S. Open Cup championship. Minnesota entered the game 10-1-3 across all competitions over its past 14 games.

After an eight-day layoff, Sporting KC will play its third consecutive home match (Aug. 31) as Houston will visit Children’s Mercy Park. All seven of Sporting KC’s remaining opponents are from the Western Conference, five of them ahead in the standings and four of the them above the playoff line. Sporting has two dates remaining with Portland, occupants of the seventh and final playoff spot.