Late game-winner keeps Sporting KC alive in playoff push

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (right) and San Jose Earthquakes defender Nick Lima battled for possession during the first half on Saturday night at Children’s Mercy Park. AP

The playoff streak has been stretched to its final strand, the likelihood of its expansion dwindling as Sporting Kansas City’s season has aged.

But Sporting just might have bought a little extra time Saturday — with an unlikely culprit.

Graham Smith rescued Sporting KC with his first career goal, a 76th-minute tap-in to provide a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at Children’s Mercy Park.

If Sporting is going to make a run — if its eight-year playoff streak will become nine — it will require a move during this three-game homestand.

One down, two to go.

And even so, an uphill climb remains on the other side. Sporting (8-11-7) moved within six points of seventh place in the Western Conference, a final playoff spot with shared occupancy between Portland and FC Dallas. It will play eight more regular season games. Portland has a heavy slate of home games left.

It’s closer than it appeared an hour earlier. San Jose secured a 1-0 halftime lead Saturday before Benny Feilhaber leveled it in the 50th minute and Smith delivered the game-winner in the 76th.

Johnny Russell unleashed a free kick from the corner of the penalty area that struck the post and forced San Jose keeper Daniel Vega to dive. The rebound fell to Smith, with the goal wide open.

2-1, Sporting KC.

Eleven months ago, Sporting dismantled San Jose on its home field, a 5-1 result that fit the performance and the form of both teams.

A lot has changed in one season. It’s the Earthquakes jockeying for playoff positioning and Sporting KC on the outside of the picture.

On display in the opening half hour. A ball floated in the air for 30-some yards, a bending corner kick flushed toward the 6-yard box. Its attempted destination: the leading goal scorer in MLS history. He was unmarked.

Chris Wondolowski headed it home without issue, time to determine its final placement in the far corner. Quite the man to leave open, Wondolowski scored the 154th goal of his league career, more than any other player.

The game’s opening goal arrived in the 25th minute, and deservingly so after San Jose owned the opening minutes. The Earthquakes out-possessed and outshot Sporting on its home field. They took 15 shots in the opening half — the most an opponent has attempted inside Children’s Mercy Park in the Opta stats era (2010-present).

The second half featured a more purposeful start from Sporting KC, and paid off when Feilhaber struck a left-footed shot from 20 yards out for the equalizer in the 50th minute. It’s the first goal for Feilhaber since the move to Sporting KC via the trade with the Colorado Rapids on May 8.

A third game in seven days prompted lineup changes for Sporting, most notably Ilie Sanchez’s removal from the midfield. It’s just the fifth time in the past three years that Sanchez has not started a league match. Because of his absence, Sporting shifted leading scorer Felipe Gutierrez to a defensive midfield role, with Feilhaber and Roger Espinoza pushing forward. Luis Martins, signed earlier this month, also made his first career MLS start after his league debut last weekend as a substitute. He started at left back in place of Seth Sinovic.