Sporting Kansas City loses at home to Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake forward Corey Baird (17) and Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) converge on the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Sporting Kansas City entered Saturday night’s match against Real Salt Lake badly in need of a win, and especially at Children’s Mercy Park.

Real Salt Lake was the perfect opponent, too. Its only two wins on the road came against last-place teams, and its one of the Western Conference rivals Sporting KC will need to track down in order to get back into playoff contention.

Ultimately for Sporting Kansas City, it was another opportunity missed and another loss at home, a 2-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake.

The club’s uncharacteristic struggles this season have been defined by their ineptitude at home. Sporting KC has now lost five of its last 10 matches at Children’s Mercy Park after only losing three of the previous 45.

Real Salt Lake took the lead in the 70th minute, when a defensive breakdown left Corey Baird alone on the left flank. Baird utilized the ample time he was given, and calmly slotted the ball into the far side netting for his second goal of the evening, giving Real Salt Lake a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Sporting KC (7-10-7) seemed primed to capitalize on its big win last weekend at Seattle. It came out feisty, generating multiple opportunities before finally cashing in.

Sporting KC opened the scoring in the 32nd minute after Felipe Gutierrez drew a foul just inches outside Real Salt Lake’s 18-yard box. Johnny Russell unleashed the thunder in his left foot on the ensuing free kick, sending a 7-foot high laser over the wall and inside the left post to stake Sporting KC to a 1-0 lead. It was his eighth goal of the season.

The duo reversed roles in the waning moments of the first half. Russell drew a penalty kick after being tripped in the box. Gutierrez stepped up to the spot, but his attempt thudded hard off the left post and ricocheted all the way back toward midfield.

Real Salt Lake answered in similar fashion just minutes later. Albert Rudnak’s free kick from 20 yards out thumped off the right post, where Baird collected the rebound and easily put it into the back of the net on their only real scoring opportunity in the first half.

The match didn’t get off to a great start for Sporting KC. Forward Gerso Fernandes, whose impact this season extends well beyond his one goal and five assists, left the match in the sixth minute with an injury. He was initially hobbled in the second minute by a hard tackle, trying to corral a pass down the left flank from Seth Sinovic. He stayed in the game but left minutes later when he couldn’t join the attack. His ankle was being iced on the bench after he left the game.

Daniel Salloi replaced Fernandes, but Sporting KC will be without Salloi’s services in Wednesday’s match at Orlando City SC. Salloi was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle, and will be suspended. He’s still in search of his first goal of the season.