Sporting KC trades Kelyn Rowe to Real Salt Lake on MLS deadline day

Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes: 'We realize what's in front of us'

After devising an offseason plan to jumpstart Kelyn Rowe’s career with a fresh start, Sporting Kansas City is offering him another one.

In Utah.

Sporting KC traded Rowe to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday in exchange for a 2019 international roster spot and $75,000 in targeted allocation money, pending league approval, a league source told The Star. The two teams will split his 2019 cap charge, the source said.

Real Salt Lake travels to Kansas City on Saturday night.

The international spot will allow Sporting to officially add Portuguese left back Luis Martins to the roster. Martins joined the team last week on a multi-year deal and began practicing this week.

The price? Sporting’s top offseason addition. Albeit a mostly quiet winter within the attacking side, Rowe landed in Kansas City in December as part of a three-team trade, a move to invigorate his career after back-to-back disappointing seasons in New England.

Didn’t happen. Instead, Rowe, 27, did not score across 14 MLS appearances in Kansas City, quickly falling out of favor during the summer months. He had not appeared in an MLS match since the first week in June, playing occasionally for the Swope Park Rangers.

To acquire Rowe in the winter, Sporting dealt striker Diego Rubio to Colorado as part of the three-team trade. Sporting also received $300,000 in allocation money in that agreement. Rubio has scored six goals in 17 games with the Rapids this season.

Sporting KC is five points behind FC Dallas for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, and it trails sixth-place Real Salt Lake by six points.

