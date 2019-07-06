Finally: A return to its staple produces Sporting KC’s first home win in six weeks

Sporting Kansas City defender Botond Barath (2) and Chicago Fire forward C.J. Sapong (9) fight for a header during an MLS match Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Special to the Star

The season has progressed with exceeding frustration. With increasingly quiet postgame locker rooms. With bleaker postseason outlooks. And with players literally shrugging their shoulders in wonderment of solutions.

But for one night on its home field, Sporting KC found one.

A return to the roots, of sorts.

Sporting KC produced its first clean sheet at home in four months, good for a 1-0 victory against the Chicago Fire at Children’s Mercy Park late Saturday.

Finally, a reprieve. From a standings descent. From the aggravation of so little gone right.

It wasn’t all fixed Saturday — Sporting KC wasted a bevy of scoring opportunities to offer themselves some late-game breathing room. But it was good enough.

The clean sheet didn’t arrive by happenstance, either. Sporting allowed Chicago only two shots on goal, neither of them laborious for goalkeeper Tim Melia. The back line of Graham Zusi, Botond Barath, Matt Besler and Seth Sinovic supplied cohesion lacking for months, sparking the team’s third win since March 30. That’s a stretch of 15 matches.

Even after the victory, its fourth at home in 10 outings but the first in six weeks, Sporting (5-7-7) remains four points south of the seven-team playoff line.

But it’s a start.

Yohan Croizet opened the scoring in the 14th minute, aided by the Chicago keeper Kenneth Kronholm’s hesitation. The pause was brief, but it was costly. After Besler stole a pass in the defensive third, midfielder Felipe Gutierrez quickly sent a ball through the Chicago defense. Croizet beat Kronholm to the ball after Kronholm was indecisive about whether to depart his post. He ultimately did, but it was too late. The ball flicked off his leg and into the net from 25 yards out.

Three days after Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes deemed a failure to convert chances as the culprit in a midweek loss to first-place Los Angeles FC, he plugged Croizet into the lineup atop the formation, benching striker Krisztian Nemeth in the process.

The goal gave Sporting KC its first halftime advantage in nearly seven weeks, and it served as the only notable sequence from a first half in which the Chicago Fire did not put a single shot on goal. It only attempted one in the first hour.

The lead should’ve grown afterward. And grown. And grown. But the conversion issue remained. A team unaccustomed to playing with a lead looked, well, unaccustomed to playing with a lead. The ability to put the game away prompted some anxious final minutes that could have been avoided.

Sporting KC collected chance after chance to balloon the lead — openings falling to Daniel Salloi (twice), Felipe Gutierrez, Croizet and Nemeth, who subbed in during the second half. Gifts, really. The Fire defense looked disjointed, turning the ball over even absent any sort of pressure.

Sporting KC travels to Vancouver next weekend, a 9 p.m. kickoff Saturday at BC Place.