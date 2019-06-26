Jozy Altidore highlight-reel bicycle keeps United States unbeaten in Kansas City

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter: “The guys feel good right now.” The United States men's national will face Panama at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The United States men's national will face Panama at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City.

The job will confront Gregg Berhalter with situations unique to his coaching background, with decisions distinctive from those required in past jobs. As the United States men’s national team arrived in Kansas City this week, it had already secured a spot in the Gold Cup quarterfinals, but one group-play match remained.





So inside Pinnacle training facility, Berhalter met with his team and opened the floor for a discussion. They debated the potential approaches to a group-play finale with Panama at Children’s Mercy Park.

“We wanna try to win the group,” Berhalter said. “That’s our priority.”

The lineup suggested otherwise. The lineup suggested a look toward the future. But after a lackluster hour, a moment of brilliance from Jozy Altidore sparked a win anyway.

On a night in which the United States rested its regulars, Altidore provided a highlight-worthy bicycle kick goal for a 1-0 victory at Children’s Mercy Park.

The Americans remained unbeaten in eight trips to Kansas City and won Group D in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. They will face Curaçao on Sunday in Philadelphia in a quarterfinal.

In preparation, the U.S. rested everybody. Changed all 11 starters from the group that grabbed a 4-0 result against Guyana and a 6-0 blowout against Trinidad and Tobago. That meant no Christian Pulisic, no Michael Bradley, no Zack Steffen.

At least not initially. The biggest ovation in the first 65 minutes appeared as Pulisic removed his training top and approached midfield to sub into the match. The preceding hour offered a crowd of 17,037 little for which to respond.

A much louder eruption came afterward.

A corner kick pinballed in the penalty area, plopping a yard in front of the goal. Altidore contorted his body to unleash the bicycle, striking it perfectly to whip the ball into the back of the net.

Not much else. And that’s at least in partial credit to the United States defense, a new-look backline that gave virtually nothing to Panama. Panama placed just one shot on goal, lifeless in the attacking half as the crowd chanted U-S-A in the closing seconds.

In selecting the 23-man roster for the Gold Cup, Berhalter prioritized evaluating younger players, those who haven’t been regulars with the national team. He took that to the extreme Wednesday, allowing the opportunity for newcomers to push their way into future lineups. The defense made its statement.

Panama opted for a nearly identical approach. Also having secured a spot in the quarterfinals, it rotated nine of its 11 starters.

The two teams perhaps took a glance at the tournament’s knockout-stage schedule. Only three days separate the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

A pair of reserve lineups produced a first half indicative of it. They combined for two shots on goal, a ball falling to Altidore providing either side’s best chance.

Trinidad and Tobago 1, Guyana 1

Guyana earned its first-ever result in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. But it was 10 minutes shy of its first victory.

Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago played to a 1-1 draw Wednesday in the opener of the doubleheader at Children’s Mercy Park. Guyana midfielder Neil Danns opened the scoring in the 54th minute before Trinidad and Tobago striker Kevin Molino equalized in the 80th minute.

Neither team won a game in the the tournament. With the goal differential tiebreaker, Guyana finished third in Group D, and Trinidad and Tobago took last.