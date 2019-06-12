Find out how much every Sporting Kansas City player is making in 2019

Johnny Russell on his hat trick in Sporting KC win Sporting Kansas City winger Johnny Russell scored a hat trick in a 3-2 win against the Seattle Sounders at Children's Mercy Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sporting Kansas City winger Johnny Russell scored a hat trick in a 3-2 win against the Seattle Sounders at Children's Mercy Park.

Johnny Russell is Sporting Kansas City’s new highest-paid player.

Ever.

Russell is making $1.7 million this season, slightly more than midfielder Felipe Gutierrez, according to figures released Wednesday by the MLS Players Association. That represents a seven-figure raise from when Russell initially joined the team prior to the 2018 season.

The club has four million-dollar players on the payroll for the first time in team history. Forward Krisztian Nemeth ($1.06 million) and defender Andreu Fontas ($1.05 million) also surpass that threshold in guaranteed compensation.

The team signed re-signed three impending free agents to contract extensions last summer. Captain Matt Besler signed for $674,990, with Roger Espinoza for $800,00 and Graham Zusi for $688,333.

Per the players association, the average base salary for non-designated players is $345,867, a sizable increase from 2014, when that figure was $138,140.

The full Sporting Kansas City payroll (guaranteed compensation):

Johnny Russell, $1,700,000

Felipe Gutierrez, $1,650,000

Krisztian Nemeth, $1,063,667

Andreu Fontas, $1,050,000

Ilie Sanchez, $900,000

Roger Espinoza, $800,000

Yohan Croizet, $730,008

Graham Zusi, $688,333

Matt Besler, $674,998

Gerso Fernandes, $550,008

Benny Feilhaber, $463,400

Rodney Wallace, $360,000

Tim Melia, $341,675

Kelyn Rowe, $326,400

Botond Barath, $297,333

Nicolas Hasler, $183,667

Erik Hurtado, $181,250

Jimmy Medranda, $155,004

Daniel Salloi, $144,125

Seth Sinovic, $143,000

Gianluca Busio, $90,000

Jaylin Lindsey, $88,000

Tyler Freeman, $82,750

Gedion Zelalem, $77,917

Eric Dick, $73,700

Wan Kuzain, $70,875

Adrian Zendejas, $70,250

Graham Smith, $57,225