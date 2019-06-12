Sporting KC

Find out how much every Sporting Kansas City player is making in 2019

Johnny Russell on his hat trick in Sporting KC win

Sporting Kansas City winger Johnny Russell scored a hat trick in a 3-2 win against the Seattle Sounders at Children's Mercy Park. By
Up Next
Sporting Kansas City winger Johnny Russell scored a hat trick in a 3-2 win against the Seattle Sounders at Children's Mercy Park. By

Johnny Russell is Sporting Kansas City’s new highest-paid player.

Ever.

Russell is making $1.7 million this season, slightly more than midfielder Felipe Gutierrez, according to figures released Wednesday by the MLS Players Association. That represents a seven-figure raise from when Russell initially joined the team prior to the 2018 season.

The club has four million-dollar players on the payroll for the first time in team history. Forward Krisztian Nemeth ($1.06 million) and defender Andreu Fontas ($1.05 million) also surpass that threshold in guaranteed compensation.

The team signed re-signed three impending free agents to contract extensions last summer. Captain Matt Besler signed for $674,990, with Roger Espinoza for $800,00 and Graham Zusi for $688,333.

Per the players association, the average base salary for non-designated players is $345,867, a sizable increase from 2014, when that figure was $138,140.

The full Sporting Kansas City payroll (guaranteed compensation):

Johnny Russell, $1,700,000

Felipe Gutierrez, $1,650,000

Krisztian Nemeth, $1,063,667

Andreu Fontas, $1,050,000

Ilie Sanchez, $900,000

Roger Espinoza, $800,000

Yohan Croizet, $730,008

Graham Zusi, $688,333

Matt Besler, $674,998

Gerso Fernandes, $550,008

Benny Feilhaber, $463,400

Rodney Wallace, $360,000

Tim Melia, $341,675

Kelyn Rowe, $326,400

Botond Barath, $297,333

Nicolas Hasler, $183,667

Erik Hurtado, $181,250

Jimmy Medranda, $155,004

Daniel Salloi, $144,125

Seth Sinovic, $143,000

Gianluca Busio, $90,000

Jaylin Lindsey, $88,000

Tyler Freeman, $82,750

Gedion Zelalem, $77,917

Eric Dick, $73,700

Wan Kuzain, $70,875

Adrian Zendejas, $70,250

Graham Smith, $57,225

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  