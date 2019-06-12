Sporting KC
Find out how much every Sporting Kansas City player is making in 2019
Johnny Russell is Sporting Kansas City’s new highest-paid player.
Ever.
Russell is making $1.7 million this season, slightly more than midfielder Felipe Gutierrez, according to figures released Wednesday by the MLS Players Association. That represents a seven-figure raise from when Russell initially joined the team prior to the 2018 season.
The club has four million-dollar players on the payroll for the first time in team history. Forward Krisztian Nemeth ($1.06 million) and defender Andreu Fontas ($1.05 million) also surpass that threshold in guaranteed compensation.
The team signed re-signed three impending free agents to contract extensions last summer. Captain Matt Besler signed for $674,990, with Roger Espinoza for $800,00 and Graham Zusi for $688,333.
Per the players association, the average base salary for non-designated players is $345,867, a sizable increase from 2014, when that figure was $138,140.
The full Sporting Kansas City payroll (guaranteed compensation):
Johnny Russell, $1,700,000
Felipe Gutierrez, $1,650,000
Krisztian Nemeth, $1,063,667
Andreu Fontas, $1,050,000
Ilie Sanchez, $900,000
Roger Espinoza, $800,000
Yohan Croizet, $730,008
Graham Zusi, $688,333
Matt Besler, $674,998
Gerso Fernandes, $550,008
Benny Feilhaber, $463,400
Rodney Wallace, $360,000
Tim Melia, $341,675
Kelyn Rowe, $326,400
Botond Barath, $297,333
Nicolas Hasler, $183,667
Erik Hurtado, $181,250
Jimmy Medranda, $155,004
Daniel Salloi, $144,125
Seth Sinovic, $143,000
Gianluca Busio, $90,000
Jaylin Lindsey, $88,000
Tyler Freeman, $82,750
Gedion Zelalem, $77,917
Eric Dick, $73,700
Wan Kuzain, $70,875
Adrian Zendejas, $70,250
Graham Smith, $57,225
